The dispute between federal agencies and WildEarth Guardians takes place against a backdrop of larger issues that extend beyond their on-going lawsuit and should deeply concern the public.
A U.S. District Court last week resolved part of the uncertainty by approving an agreement that will, among other things, let the U.S. Forest Service harvest the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. My organization, Choose Outdoors, the primary non-profit partner in the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree project, is grateful for the common-sense clarification.
But as a neutral party to the lawsuit, I believe that while both sides in the case make good points, they’re failing to remind the public of the enormous troubles facing national forests — issues that really should unite people who care about our natural place our public lands.
For decades, I’ve traveled to Washington, D.C. and advocated for several forest-related policies such as supporting outdoor recreation and reducing wildfire hazards. Repeatedly, I’ve seen well-intentioned people dive so deeply into the weeds that they fail to resolve the more serious issues that led to the disputes in the first place. Two key problems in particular stalk this court dispute:
• All U.S. public lands agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, have been unconscionably underfunded for decades.
• Catastrophic wildfires have become more common and grown in frequency and intensity across the region, requiring the U.S. Forest Service and other public lands agencies to spend more of their already limited resources (both money and staff) on fighting the flames.
The lawsuit in question illustrates what happens when forest advocates look at only part of the overall problem — a variation on the law of unintended consequences.
Twenty years ago, the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said their scientists would conduct studies to determine how many Mexican spotted owls (a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act) live in the Southwest’s national forests. The research also was supposed to determine if commercial timber cutting and even prescribed burns hurt or help the owls’ populations. More than six years ago, WildEarth Guardians sued the agencies because the feds never finished those studies. This September, a federal judge excoriated the agencies and issued a sweeping order that seemed to halt any timber-related project on national forests in the region.
Yet the Forest Service’s response — that it lacks funds to do the studies properly — also has merit. For decades, Congress and several presidential administrations have given short shrift to the Forest Service and other public land management agencies. The extra burden of coping with climate change means all the agencies are falling further behind on their legally obligated jobs — including forest health and endangered species. Some facts:
• For more than a decade, the Forest Service’s inflation-adjusted budget essentially has stayed flat. But this year, the administration’s budget envisions cutting the 2019 Forest Service discretionary funding (which covers items like campgrounds and wildlife studies) by another $486 million from 2018 levels. That decrease would mean the agency’s multi-billion-dollar list of deferred maintenance and postponed projects will just grow longer.
• Meanwhile, the costs of fighting wildfires now consume more than half the Forest Service’s entire budget. Most scientists expect that the number and intensity of forest fires will worsen as the climate warms. On that point, green groups and most scientists likely agree.
What our national forests truly need are our combined voices to call attention to the increasingly troubled future of all our public lands.
Bruce Ward is president of Choose Outdoors. He and his wife, Paula, previously spent 15 years assisting the U.S. Forest building the Continental Divide Trail. Prior to that he served as President of the American Hiking Society and worked for REI across the country. He writes from Denver.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.