Words cannot express the anger and disgust I felt when I read the front-page story (“Overrun with animals,” July 2). It’s disgraceful that any local government would abdicate its duties to protect animals from cruelty. Thankfully, great leaders, world religions, philosophers, writers, activists, scientists, doctors and others have provided me with the following words:
“The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” — Gandhi
“Kindness and compassion towards all living things is a mark of a civilized society. Conversely, cruelty, whether it is directed against human beings or against animals, is not the exclusive province of any one culture or community of people. Only when we have become nonviolent towards all life will we have learned to live well with others.” — César Chávez
“May all that have life be delivered from suffering.” — Buddha
“If you have men who will exclude any of God's creatures from the shelter of compassion and pity, you will have men who will deal likewise with their fellow men.” — Francis of Assisi
“I care not much for a man's religion whose dog and cat are not the better for it." — Abraham Lincoln
“We must fight against the spirit of unconscious cruelty with which we treat the animals. Animals suffer as much as we do. … Anyone who has accustomed himself to regard the life of any living creature as worthless is in danger of arriving also at the idea of worthless human lives.” — Albert Schweitzer
“The indifference, callousness and contempt that so many people exhibit toward animals is evil first because it results in great suffering in animals, and second because it results in an incalculably great impoverishment of the human spirit." — Albert Einstein
“We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals.” — Immanuel Kant
“Compassion for animals is intimately associated with goodness of character. …” — Arthur Schopenhauer
“Cruelty to dumb animals is one of the distinguishing vices of low and base minds. Wherever it is found, it is a certain mark of ignorance and meanness; a mark which all the external advantages of wealth, splendor and nobility, cannot obliterate. It is consistent neither with learning nor true civility.” — Sir William Jones
“We call them dumb animals, and so they are, for they cannot tell us how they feel, but they do not suffer less because they have no words.” — Anna Sewell, author of Black Beauty
“Love of animals is a universal impulse, a common ground on which all of us may meet. By loving and understanding animals, perhaps we humans shall come to understand each other.” — Louis Camuti
“Heaven goes by favor. If it went by merit, you would stay out and your dog would go in. … If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and man.” — Mark Twain
“If having a soul means being able to feel love and loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans. I hope to make people realize how totally helpless animals are, how dependent on us, trusting as a child must that we will be kind and take care of their needs — they are an obligation put on us, a responsibility we have no right to neglect, nor to violate by cruelty.” — James Herriot
“Mercy to animals means mercy to mankind.” — Henry Bergh, founder, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals