“The doctor says there’s a spot on my lung,” my mother said to me in a November phone call from New Mexico to Arizona many years ago. It began with that simple sentence. Nine words. None by themselves were scary, but together they created a new world, one I’d never wanted to explore.
Over the next two years, we lived with those words and the ones that followed: “needle biopsy,” “PET scan,” “malignant.” I learned in those years how cancer, like other illnesses, can invade a person’s body, their time, even their home. I learned, too, how it invades conversation, interjecting words we’d never used before: “radiation, “media-steinoscopy,” “lobectomy.”
Neither my mother nor I could control the invasion of her body. But we could our conversation, so we tried to keep other words at the center: “I love you,” “I’ll support you.” “I’ll be here for you.”
The folk singer Tom Oates once said that “in such an ugly time, the true protest is beauty.” In the time between my mother’s diagnosis that long-ago November and her death two years later, the words of beauty were the ones we tried most to use. To be sure, our conversations over those months of doctors’ appointments, chemotherapy and radiation treatments contained many words about cancer. But we talked about other things, too.
Saguaro cactus, mainly, and white-wing doves and the way the desert smells after a rain. She’d been born in south Phoenix and had called the Sonoran Desert of central Arizona home for 80 years. For 44 of those years, she had taught me how to love such a barren and beautiful place. In those last two years, the lessons continued.
I never knew what words we would hear at the next doctor’s appointment or where the conversation would lead. But I did know that “biopsy” and “carcinoma” weren’t the only words of my mother’s life, even in that fearsome and uncertain time.
At times I felt like Roberto Benigni in the movie Life is Beautiful, the father who shields his son from the horrors of the Holocaust by using words and stories to create a different reality from the world that surrounds them. My mother had done no less for us as children. When my father died and left her a widow with four small children to raise, certain words were writ large in my family’s life: “mental illness,” “suicide,” “loss.” But she gave us other words, too: “education,” “college,” “professional degree,” “public service.” She took on certain words for herself as well. She wasn’t only a “widow” or even “mother.” Words like “teacher,” “scientist,” “traveler,” “friend” became flesh in her life.
And so, in the midst of tests, CAT scans, and doctors’ visits, my mother and I discussed how to tell the difference between mourning doves and Inca doves. We talked of a long-ago spring night at the Grand Canyon when the full moon reflected off the Colorado River and an August evening on the Diné/Navajo reservation when we stopped to watch the setting sun change distant mesas from rose to gold and finally steel blue before the darkness descended. We used words of beauty to remind ourselves that cancer didn’t have the last word on her life, or mine.
This year, as words like “coronavirus,” “COVID-19” and “pandemic” have invaded all of our conversations and lives, I’ve thought often about those long-ago discussions on the drive home from the doctor’s office or the phone calls in between. Our conversations couldn’t change the uncertain and fearsome world we had entered, any more than Benigni’s clowning could change his. But the words we chose could keep that world at bay for a while. So as we waited for diagnoses and biopsies, we talked of saguaros and white-winged doves and the beauty, even of this life, especially of this life.
Wherever this Thanksgiving finds us, and whatever form our conversations with loved ones may take — with Zoom, over the phone, through a nursing home window — may we talk of such things, even in this time, especially in this time.
I learned many things from my botanist mother — the lifespan of a saguaro, the biodiversity of a desert. Most of all, I learned that joy is a muscle. I need to remember that this Thanksgiving.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.