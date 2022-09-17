We at the Institute of American Indian Arts and Santa Fe Community College invite everyone to join us for our joint open houses Wednesday — a day of creativity in action. This is the first time IAIA and SFCC are partnering to present simultaneous open house events showcasing our state-of-the-art facilities, talented faculty and our greatest assets — our hardworking and creative students. Our events will be full of celebration, education and fun for all ages. Our beautiful and serene campuses south of Santa Fe are just six minutes apart by car and 11 minutes by bicycle, making it easy to attend both colleges’ events.
IAIA and SFCC are sometimes called hidden gems, but we are essential community resources. SFCC offers a hub of affordable college and training options with its world-class faculty and student-centered staff. Named one of the top art institutions by UNESCO and the International Association of Art, IAIA is among the leading art institutions in the nation, open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous students alike.
There are many ways to learn and grow through our colleges, including degree and certificate programs, online and in-person classes, continuing education workshops, and myriad special events throughout the year. Our schools emphasize inclusion, equity, and intercultural exchange in all that we do.
We manifest these aims through meaningful discourse, formal and informal learning opportunities, and hands-on and digital artmaking. We want people of all ages, ethnicities, abilities and identities to discover what IAIA and SFCC offer — empowerment through education. There is no better way to see what we are both about than attending our open house events.
Visitors can start their day at SFCC (6401 Richards Ave.) as activities kick off at 11 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. IAIA’s (83 Avan Nu Po Road) Open House will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Parking is free at both locations.
SFCC invites visitors to tour art studios and see demonstrations of steamroller printmaking, papermaking, aluminum pouring, jewelry making and raku firing. Visit Will Wilson’s tintype photo booth and the film studio. Participate in a Suminagashi Workshop to create Weathergrams, which combine short poems with suminagashi — Japanese paper marbling.
Enjoy presentations at the planetarium and the science on Sphere Theater. Join tours of the greenhouse and algae/biofuels lab. Go to the Automotive Technology Center for a multipoint inspection of your car. Stop by the culinary arts garden for free produce and Frito pies (from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) from the East Wing Eatery while grooving to the sounds of DJ Manny Godsey.
IAIA will celebrate the school’s 60th birthday with a dynamic mix of in-person and livestreamed events. Join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new addition to the Academic Building, which added eight new office spaces, a fabrication lab, a conservation lab, a science lab and a broadcast studio. Witness bronze pouring, glass blowing and painting demonstrations in our fine arts studios. Check out a student art exhibition at Balzer Gallery. Watch a screening of Making History, a documentary chronicling the 60-year story of IAIA and the 50-year history of the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA).
See immersive video projections in IAIA’s one-of-a-kind, fully articulating Digital Dome. Listen to readings from talented BFA and MFA in creative writing students and alums. Tour the beautiful Land-Grant gardens where staff will be harvesting lush Mayan amaranth and meet the “Thunder Bees” who pollinate them in IAIA’s apiary. Bon Appétit, IAIA’s campus cafe, will cater the event in the Dance Circle.
We are delighted to offer our free open houses as an expression of gratitude to the community and our funders, who continue to support our missions. We look forward to future partnerships.
Please join us Wednesday. We look forward to seeing you. Visit iaia.edu/openhouse for an updated schedule.
Robert Martin, Ed.D., is president of the Institute of American Indian Arts and an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation. Becky Rowley, Ph.D., is president of Santa Fe Community College.