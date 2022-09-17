We at the Institute of American Indian Arts and Santa Fe Community College invite everyone to join us for our joint open houses Wednesday — a day of creativity in action. This is the first time IAIA and SFCC are partnering to present simultaneous open house events showcasing our state-of-the-art facilities, talented faculty and our greatest assets — our hardworking and creative students. Our events will be full of celebration, education and fun for all ages. Our beautiful and serene campuses south of Santa Fe are just six minutes apart by car and 11 minutes by bicycle, making it easy to attend both colleges’ events.

IAIA and SFCC are sometimes called hidden gems, but we are essential community resources. SFCC offers a hub of affordable college and training options with its world-class faculty and student-centered staff. Named one of the top art institutions by UNESCO and the International Association of Art, IAIA is among the leading art institutions in the nation, open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous students alike.

There are many ways to learn and grow through our colleges, including degree and certificate programs, online and in-person classes, continuing education workshops, and myriad special events throughout the year. Our schools emphasize inclusion, equity, and intercultural exchange in all that we do.

Robert Martin, Ed.D., is president of the Institute of American Indian Arts and an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation. Becky Rowley, Ph.D., is president of Santa Fe Community College.

Popular in the Community