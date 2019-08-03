For Santa Feans such as Bo Brumble (“Demonstrate — we need resistance,” Letters to the Editor, July 30), who are lamenting the lack of rallies, marches and demonstrations, I’d like to point out that members of the political action group, Indivisible Santa Fe, have been demonstrating every Friday for two years, meeting on the corner of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road at noon. Our members have demonstrated against treatment of immigrants, lack of gun violence control, election interference and restricting women’s right to choose in addition to calls for impeachment.
There are any number of resistance organizations that welcome new members in Santa Fe. Indivisible Santa Fe is one group that has met at the Center for Progress and Justice every week for more than 21/2 years, to defeat the Trump agenda. However, defeating the Trump agenda will take more commitment than the occasional march or rally. Grow the resistance and join a group.
Stephanie Mendez
Santa Fe
Use free sunshine
At this time, Public Service Company of New Mexico is looking at ways to replace the coal-fired generation at the San Juan power plant while also seeking permission from the Public Regulation Commission to buy some rather expensive nuclear power from the Palo Verde plant in Arizona. Lacking access to the nuclear power, PNM suggests it will build single-cycle natural gas-fired engines.
The PRC would do well to look at what another New Mexico utility is doing. Western Farmers Electric Coop serves co-ops here in Eastern New Mexico. WFEC has announced a wind/solar/battery storage project. It is large enough to serve one-third of PNM’s total load. WFEC is doing the project because it is easily cheaper than any available option and far cheaper than gas-fired energy. And it will be very reliable as the battery units can store night-time-generated energy for use the following day. It’s time we awoke in here in New Mexico. Power in states to the east is far cheaper, and it is because the co-op uses free wind and sunshine.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Sensible immigration
The New Mexican article (“A frightening place to wait,” July 28) that began a series on dangers facing noncitizen migrants at our southern border has the wrong focus. Focus on the fact that requiring asylum-seekers and others wanting to enter the U.S. to wait in Mexico avoids creating family splits, by making sure any baby a migrant mother has does not become a U.S. citizen simply because he or she is born in the U.S. while the migrant awaits a court hearing. Since most of these migrants appear to be economic migrants, even though they claim asylum, requiring them to apply for asylum in Mexico makes sense. Doing away with family reunification, requiring some fluency in English and requiring some degree of education for immigrants makes sense. While entering the U.S. legally is hard, it is the right thing to do.
Thomas J. King Jr.
Santa Fe
Ban it
Glyphosate, a primary ingredient in Roundup, has been found in staple foods like corn, soy and even ice cream. Studies have linked this chemical with illnesses like non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, miscarriages and liver diseases, racking up millions in health care costs. For me, it feels like this substance is effectively countering my year of building healthy habits. Why are these chemicals allowed to infect our food supply when we have known for decades about the negative repercussions? New Mexico should pass a statewide ban on glyphosate and protect our right to full, healthy lives.
Arcelia Isais
Albuquerque