On Wednesday, the Santa Fe City Council will consider a developer’s proposal to rezone 9.59 acres on the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor.

The city of Santa Fe established protections against such piecemeal rezoning by creating a path to cohesive and appropriate land-use planning for the corridor. City Resolution No. 2015-92 directed staff to restart the “public participation process” to develop specific density and other development standards for this corridor in its Land Use Code to protect its character as an “iconic and irreplaceable” community asset and “an unspoiled entryway into downtown.”

This has not happened. It needs to be done. Without a cohesive plan, ad hoc development threatens the character of Santa Fe and impacts the community at large.

Diane MacInnes, a Santa Fe resident, artist and educator, supports appropriate infill development standards for our communities and values the character of the last remaining “iconic, irreplaceable and unspoiled” Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor into downtown Santa Fe.

