On Wednesday, the Santa Fe City Council will consider a developer’s proposal to rezone 9.59 acres on the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor.
The city of Santa Fe established protections against such piecemeal rezoning by creating a path to cohesive and appropriate land-use planning for the corridor. City Resolution No. 2015-92 directed staff to restart the “public participation process” to develop specific density and other development standards for this corridor in its Land Use Code to protect its character as an “iconic and irreplaceable” community asset and “an unspoiled entryway into downtown.”
This has not happened. It needs to be done. Without a cohesive plan, ad hoc development threatens the character of Santa Fe and impacts the community at large.
City approval would nullify city policy in its 1999 general plan and Resolution 2015-92, establishing a precedent for similar up-zoning within this scenic corridor, destroying its visual openness and character.
We all agree the council needs to continue to pursue solutions to this community’s affordable housing needs. This proposal will not satisfy that need.
Unfortunately, after the applicant presented his initial subdivision plan for 22 lots at the first Early Neighborhood Notification meeting, his response to expressed concerns was to increase his proposed density to 25 lots, rather than consider alternatives, such as lower density or an innovative “planned unit development” like The Plazas development on Old Pecos Trail. The Plazas includes 40 homes, six of which are designated “affordable.” Almost half of the 20-acre property is common open space, with trails providing access to the arroyo trails. The Plazas protects the visual openness and scenic character of the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor.
At the Planning Commission’s public hearing, Commissioner Daniel Pava asked Land Use Department staffer Dan Esquibel whether staff had suggested the developer consider a planned unit development zoning and innovative subdivision design, such as The Plazas, to address the concerns by the community. Esquibel’s response was that staff did not do so because the department interprets its job as helping developers obtain city approval of whatever rezoning the developer requests, rather than suggesting the developer consider alternatives.
It has fallen upon members of this community to point out to the governing body the inconsistencies between the applicant’s rezoning request and the policies and provisions in the city’s 1999 general plan and other city plans.
The community at large welcomes appropriate infill development. Many are ready to help in the public participation process to establish and codify appropriate guidelines for the last remaining scenic corridor in Santa Fe.
Let’s together leave a legacy for generations. Please join the 1,166 people representing a cross section of Santa Fe by signing the petition to Protect Santa Fe’s Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor: tinyurl.com/3hvj873e.
Diane MacInnes, a Santa Fe resident, artist and educator, supports appropriate infill development standards for our communities and values the character of the last remaining “iconic, irreplaceable and unspoiled” Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor into downtown Santa Fe.