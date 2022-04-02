Water is everything — we only survive in New Mexico is because of water. I believe we should do everything we can to protect our water sources, including the beautiful Pecos River and its tributaries that sustain my community.
Clean water is essential for my acequia-fed organic farm and my way of life. I divert water from the Pecos River into the Acequia del Molino and then into my fields to grow crops. Acequia del Molino was developed for a wheat mill, and now I am irrigating with its clean water to make a living. If the water in the Pecos River is not clean, my farm and business will suffer.
Sound water policy must be the No. 1
priority because our livelihoods, and our very lives, depend on clean water. That is why I am joining my friends and neighbors to petition the Water Quality Control Commission to extend Outstanding Waters protections to the Upper Pecos Watershed. These vital safeguards will protect the future of my business and those of other farmers and ranchers who depend on clean water from this abundant watershed to water their fields and livestock.
Acequia agriculture is beneficial to the state and significantly contributes to New Mexico’s economy. According to a 2012 census, counties with the highest number of acequias contain about 40 percent of the total farms in the state. According to the New Mexico Acequia Association, about 640 acequia systems are in New Mexico.
Acequias are intricately tied to rivers’ health, and the Pecos River feeds dozens of acequias — from the Pecos Canyon all the way to Fort Sumner. If the Pecos River suffers, our acequias suffer. If the river is polluted, it brings contamination onto my lands and my fields, impacting my business and way of life. Protecting acequias is essential for maintaining the economic and cultural future of the state and, in turn, protecting clean water is vital for safeguarding acequias.
The Pecos River is a significant water source for San Miguel County farms, and protecting clean water in the Pecos River and its tributaries will benefit these farms immensely. In addition, protecting the water quality of the Pecos River headwaters will benefit many downstream communities and agricultural operations.
Acequias maintain connections to our culture and history, recharge our aquifers, and provide habitat for plant life and essential ecosystems for our luscious arid valleys. If it weren’t for the extensions of the greenbelt the acequias create, our valleys wouldn’t be here. Can you imagine a New Mexico without our lush green valleys? I can’t, nor do I want to.
All this depends on clean water in the acequia — and throughout the watershed — to nourish our communities, lands and wildlife. Acequias are an integral part of our landscape, and they’ve been here for hundreds of years. They run with the land and serve as the lifeblood of our communities. We have a saying: “El agua es vida,” which means “water is life” in English. We can’t have clean water in our acequias without clean water in our rivers.
That’s why I fight so hard for my work with acequias. Outstanding Waters protections provide the safeguards we need to support traditional land uses, such as irrigating, farming and ranching in New Mexico. Many of my neighbors support these protections to maintain clean water in our rivers so they can continue to flow in our acequias and the riparian areas that sustain wildlife populations.
Join us to support Outstanding Waters protections for the Pecos at the Water Quality Control Commission on April 12, and find more information at OurNMWaters.org. Looking to the future, I hope we can utilize Outstanding Waters protections in other rivers in the state to ensure New Mexico’s acequias, watersheds and communities continue to have access to clean water.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.