It has been 12 grief-filled months for the family and friends of Cypress Garcia.

Cypress was murdered at the Española Lotaburger on Aug. 16, 2022, and his little brother and coworker, Cyress Garcia, assaulted.

We are questioning the lack of initiative regarding some type of memorial for Cypress by the Lotaburger corporation, the city of Española, a relative or local entity. Cyress Garcia should also be recognized for stopping Martinez before anyone else could be harmed. Cyress lost his big brother, his five-plus years of employment, his livelihood and his sense of security in our community that night.

Crystal Lopez and Victoria Lopez seek to honor the memory of Cypress Garcia and all victims of gun violence. Victoria is Cyress Garcia’s longtime girlfriend and Crystal Lopez is her mother.

