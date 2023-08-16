It has been 12 grief-filled months for the family and friends of Cypress Garcia.
Cypress was murdered at the Española Lotaburger on Aug. 16, 2022, and his little brother and coworker, Cyress Garcia, assaulted.
We are questioning the lack of initiative regarding some type of memorial for Cypress by the Lotaburger corporation, the city of Española, a relative or local entity. Cyress Garcia should also be recognized for stopping Martinez before anyone else could be harmed. Cyress lost his big brother, his five-plus years of employment, his livelihood and his sense of security in our community that night.
The crew of young men and women who witnessed this tragedy and must live with the traumatic memory should also be acknowledged.
The Garcia family is working to develop a memorial for Cypress and other victims of gun violence. Our goal is to place a memorial bench and an arbor in a designated area, with a place to barbecue and a candlelight vigil/lantern release.
We are asking for donations, sponsors and any type of assistance that will allow this to proceed and succeed. This project will require materials and an artist. Being that the one-year anniversary of this tragedy was Wednesday, and what would have been his 24th birthday will fall on Aug. 26, our goal date is Aug. 27.
We invite Lotaburger, the city of Española and any other interested parties to sponsor or donate to this memorial. We propose the newly remodeled eatery, with its new, long-overdue drive-through, be dedicated to Cypress’ memory. His final moments of life were there, in the arms of his little brother and coworker Cyress Garcia, and witnessed by his coworkers and others present.
A GoFundMe page is being set up under Cypress Garcia and VofGV Memorial.
Crystal Lopez and Victoria Lopez seek to honor the memory of Cypress Garcia and all victims of gun violence. Victoria is Cyress Garcia’s longtime girlfriend and Crystal Lopez is her mother.