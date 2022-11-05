In recent years, I have been contacted by an increasing number of my constituents who are concerned about the detrimental impacts of large-scale forest fuels treatments on our local Santa Fe National Forest.

Many are concerned about the health impacts of the smoke from frequent prescribed burns that settles into the Santa Fe basin, including the chemical fire accelerants used in the burning process.

In April, two separate escaped prescribed burns caused a 341,000-acre wildfire. It’s been devastating for many traditional rural families. The forest that has supported and uplifted residents for generations may never be the same and will not fully recover for generations. The watershed that once provided clean water to the city of Las Vegas, N.M., has been degraded. This must never happen again. We need an updated approach to managing our forests and protecting our communities from wildfire.

Anna Hansen is a Santa Fe County commissioner.

