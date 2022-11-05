In recent years, I have been contacted by an increasing number of my constituents who are concerned about the detrimental impacts of large-scale forest fuels treatments on our local Santa Fe National Forest.
Many are concerned about the health impacts of the smoke from frequent prescribed burns that settles into the Santa Fe basin, including the chemical fire accelerants used in the burning process.
In April, two separate escaped prescribed burns caused a 341,000-acre wildfire. It’s been devastating for many traditional rural families. The forest that has supported and uplifted residents for generations may never be the same and will not fully recover for generations. The watershed that once provided clean water to the city of Las Vegas, N.M., has been degraded. This must never happen again. We need an updated approach to managing our forests and protecting our communities from wildfire.
In July, I sponsored, along with Commissioner Anna Hamilton, Resolution 2022-50, urging the U.S. Forest Service to prepare an environmental impact statement for the very large fuels treatment project it is planning for the mountains near Santa Fe — the Santa Fe Mountains Resiliency Landscape Project. We requested that a new risk, costs and benefits analysis be completed, including consideration of the risks to public health, water supplies and the economy. We asked for a public assessment of the use of alternative treatments under accelerating climate change.
I hope other New Mexico elected representatives will join the County Commission in calling for a reevaluation of what is being planned for our forest and communities. In the aftermath of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, we now know how profoundly forest fuels treatments affect all of us.
The Forest Service plans to reinitiate the Santa Fe mountains project decision very soon, after withdrawing it due to the recent fires. The public wants to be heard and requests its input be included as these important decisions are made. We want full transparency and expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to consider a full range of ecological research before resuming prescribed burns.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, my fellow Santa Fe County commissioners and I will be sponsoring a Zoom “listening meeting,” along with conservation organizations WildEarth Guardians and The Forest Advocate. This can be the beginning of an inclusive community dialogue about how we can genuinely protect our forests and support them to be as healthy as possible in our warming and drying climate.
Respected conservation scientist Dominick DellaSala will give a short overview of ecological concerns related to the Santa Fe mountains project and explain why further analysis is necessary. He also will be available throughout the public discussion to answer questions.
Santa Fe National Forest leadership will attend along with other governmental agencies and organizations assisting in the planning and implementation of the project. We are also inviting elected representatives and/or their staff and liaisons to attend. The purpose of the meeting is for you to be heard.
Each person will have two to three minutes to speak, and we hope you will come help us move in a constructive direction to truly foster healthy forests and fire-safe communities. Let’s have a respectful dialogue about a much more holistic paradigm for managing our forests.