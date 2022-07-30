I’m curious. What lured Trump attorney John Eastman to Santa Fe, the City Different? Was it the dramatic, wide, blue sky; surrounds and views of mountain ranges; the brown and green landscape with its vibrant splashes of color?

Perhaps it was the history of our small city with buildings and homes made of dried mud or the interesting geological and anthropological findings or our relevant museums and research institutions. Could it have been our diversity of cultures and the arts? Or does he just like New Mexican food or the freedom not to wear a suit or tux when he wants to see an exquisite opera in our outstanding opera grounds? Maybe it is the West’s legendary Hole in the Wall Gang that drew Eastman to the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains with its canyons. A hideout, of sorts.

What surely could not have been in his reasoning was meeting multitudes of local voters who agreed with his six-point plan to persuade the vice president to block the certification of a new president with fake presidential electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Marcia Wolf has lived and worked in Santa Fe for 46 years.

