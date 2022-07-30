I’m curious. What lured Trump attorney John Eastman to Santa Fe, the City Different? Was it the dramatic, wide, blue sky; surrounds and views of mountain ranges; the brown and green landscape with its vibrant splashes of color?
Perhaps it was the history of our small city with buildings and homes made of dried mud or the interesting geological and anthropological findings or our relevant museums and research institutions. Could it have been our diversity of cultures and the arts? Or does he just like New Mexican food or the freedom not to wear a suit or tux when he wants to see an exquisite opera in our outstanding opera grounds? Maybe it is the West’s legendary Hole in the Wall Gang that drew Eastman to the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains with its canyons. A hideout, of sorts.
What surely could not have been in his reasoning was meeting multitudes of local voters who agreed with his six-point plan to persuade the vice president to block the certification of a new president with fake presidential electoral votes on Jan. 6.
That effort, as described by the Select Committee on Jan 6, would have canceled the wishes of voters in seven states — including New Mexico. Eastman wasn’t going to find support for canceling votes in Santa Fe.
It wasn’t a very good idea, after all. The protesters at the corner of Valley Drive and Bishops Lodge Road probably remind Eastman of that every day. Perhaps he wonders now why he got caught up in Trumpism. Did he truly intend and want to disrupt the democratic process of the peaceful transfer of power?
Maybe politics was not Eastman’s initial reason for coming to Santa Fe. Perhaps he was encouraged by wealthy Texas friends who own second homes and espoused the attributes of our little city. It’s our state’s capital and there’s limited Republican influence; Eastman became one more registered GOP voter, though, and could feel like a fox guarding the hen house.
Many in Santa Fe were surprised to learn of his residency. Most of us found out when news reports detailed that federal agents had seized Eastman’s phone — he had just finished dining at a local restaurant and was stopped in the parking lot. Identifying the lot — the Casa Solana shopping center — became a community project. We are actually fairly good at revealing the fox and protecting our house.
I wish John Eastman no harm, but time in a prison cell, if he is charged with and convicted of conspiring to overturn the presidential election results in 2020, might help him rethink his actions. He could write another book, starting with his previous book’s title: One Nation Under God. He can pick which God; the Constitution offers all of us the right to express our beliefs.
But please, no more notorious and undemocratic numbered point plans to put us all under his God. The threat of canceling our votes did enough damage, including the death of seven people as part of the event on Jan. 6, 2021.
Marcia Wolf has lived and worked in Santa Fe for 46 years.