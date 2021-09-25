Culture, history, monuments
Growing up in Santa Fe meant growing up with culture and traditions rooted in history, and having classmates, friends, acquaintances and co-workers who came from many different cultural backgrounds. I attended celebrations to honor various cultural traditions of the families of my friends and never had to think about how to tear down what they valued. The fact we have coexisted for hundreds of years with respect for others is one reason Santa Fe has been called the City Different. But here we are in a difficult place in Santa Fe. The City Council was never given an opportunity to discuss or decide the issue of monuments before that decision was made for us when the obelisk was tackled by a crane in the middle of night and then later destroyed.
Moving forward as mayor, I will always involve the City Council in discussions because they each represent a constituency to which they must answer. Collectively, we will discuss and make decisions — even as CHART moves forward. I believe in giving that process some time to determine its progress. But I won’t hesitate to reconvene the governing body to discuss going in a different direction to prevent another summer from passing where the public has to wait for a decision on the fate of the center of our beloved Plaza. Overall, it is of tremendous importance that we show deep respect for all cultures and traditions derived from history and that we preserve those memories.
Homelessness
The plight of homelessness in Santa Fe is a difficult issue because not everyone who is homeless can be treated the same and some do not want to helped. But for starters, my goal over time will be that anyone who is homeless who needs and wants shelter will have a place to go. I would create a collaborative on homelessness consisting of members of organizations in our city that have responsibilities related homelessness.
Working together, we can identify who, what, why and where these individuals are and conduct assessments on what type of help they need. I suspect many of these organizations encounter the same people, and I would want to work toward a case-management system where we can keep track of the help needed and the help received. Obtaining housing and other services for the homeless person to make some forward progress away from homelessness will go a long way to improving not only that person’s life but will also contribute to society in general. The other factor is to collaborate with mental health and recovery programs to assist homeless people who may need these services and this would also be a part of case management. If the city truly wants to make a positive impact on working toward the end of homelessness, it will have to prioritize and dedicate financial resources to do its part in assisting all organizations with similar goals.
Affordable housing
I would set this as a priority. I taught the course “Expanding Housing Opportunities” for the National Association of Realtors. A panel of experts joined my class consisting of lenders and title companies, all in an effort to teach Realtors how to work with first-time homebuyers. The biggest misconception is that many people don’t realize there is a path to homeownership. It may not be possible for them to do so immediately, but with some planning and someone to guide a potential first-time homebuyer with setting financial and credit goals, it can happen eventually. On the other side, there have to be places one can purchase. The city operates the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and just as mentioned above, education must be provided to potential first-time homebuyers and renters to educate them on the purpose of this fund and what it can provide. The potential down-payment assistance for a potential buyer can make all the difference in qualifying to buy a home. To a renter who may not be able to afford rent on his or her sole income, the Trust Fund can assist with rental assistance. My goal would be that more education and notice of this fund’s availability occur on a consistent basis. I believe the city should dedicate its own land to prospective builders who agree to build all affordable homes. The land-use code should be modified to allow higher density to achieve affordability. Also, a review of the code to identify barriers to affordable housing must occur.
Spending and budget
When I worked at the city of Santa Fe as human resources director, I sat on the Budget Committee because of my knowledge base of departments and programs within the organization. During that time, the city’s method of budget preparation was called “Program Budgeting.” That entailed a more laborious way of developing a budget, but it was phenomenal. It entailed discussing the city’s programs by department. Using this method provided many opportunities for learning what the city proposed to accomplish and how much that program was going to cost. Ultimately, if the city couldn’t afford it, the program was cut. This type of budget planning was realistic and forced the city to set priorities. The items that were at the top of the list were those taxpayers expected and on which they depended — snow removal, trash pickup, water, transit, fire and police protection, recreation, parks, medians, etc.
That’s why those administrations were so successful. They set priorities and didn’t budget halfway hoping things would get done by fantasy. The city always knew the number of employees and the payroll cost that was dedicated to each program. My goal is to develop a realistic budget that reflects priorities expressed by our residents. We’ve all heard what is not getting done but has been expected by people who live here. I propose spending toward a higher quality of life for families and children, to submit financial audits on time and to bring trust back to our city through sound financial planning.
Growth, natural resources, environment, including parks and medians
Until the city rewrites the land-use code, growth will occur as it has under the current ordinances. As mayor, I will make that a priority. What is necessary, though, is that we need housing in this city. We are missing an economic opportunity when anyone employed in Santa Fe drives to another city at day’s end and spends their money elsewhere. The city has lost business opportunities because it doesn’t have housing for employees the businesses would attract. That loss of potential revenue hurts. Housing growth is inevitable. Clearly, design standards can be improved and I am an advocate for that. The city water planners tell us we have water that will sustain us into 2050. I am hopeful but want to get into the details more on water planning to determine exactly how those studies were developed and to what degree of accuracy. I also want to ensure that water rights builders are bringing to developments are accounted for accurately. As mayor, I will prioritize our environment as it relates to recycling, reuse, water treatment and water conservation. A healthy respect for natural resources and caring for our community will be emphasized. Removal of weeds in our medians and caring for our parks will be my priority. I have a vision that the south side and down Airport Road will not be much different in its care and maintenance than what we enjoy on the east side. We are one community that should value all.
Police, public safety
Leadership in police and fire departments are extremely important. These are our protection agencies and their health and wellness organization-wise depends on good leadership and state-of-the-art training and development in protecting and serving Santa Fe. When there are as many vacancies in the police department as we have had, we must re-imagine the recruitment process. Are our recruitment systems as efficient and effective as they can be? Can the job announcements be more enthusiastic? How long does it take from the time of a job posting to hire a new officer? An offer of financial signing incentives helps, but we continue to have vacancies. As mayor, I will continue to work to fill all positions with an eye toward more ingenuity. The other side of public safety is to support police, fire, the safety division, emergency services and all those involved in public safety with the resources they need to get the job done and to be ready for the most egregious event. This involves tools, equipment and, most of all, training. Empathy, diversity and sensitivity training are of utmost importance, and I will make sure we have that curriculum.
