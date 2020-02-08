Jews are now facing anxiety and fear in America. Not since the 1930s and ‘40s have
Jews in the Western world faced the fear that we face today. Is the Gestapo knocking on our doors? No, but security precautions have become a part of Jewish life in our City Different.
No church in Santa Fe needs armed guards to worship on Sunday morning, but Jewish synagogues do need guards. In a prominent lecture series that invites top Jewish scholars from around the United States, four of seven scholars in 2019 came with the precondition of having guards at their talks, and two refused to have any public advertising of their talk. This fear means that we cannot invite leading American Jewish scholars to Santa Fe to talk about history, literature, music or anthropology without guards.
Subtle anti-Semitism is creeping into our society, and Martin Niemöller gave us the warning that first they came for the socialists, then the trade unionists and then the Jews. These threats to Jewish life all too often are the result of perhaps unwitting anti-Semitic canards from people of goodwill who feed conspiracy-fearing people who do have violent tendencies.
Anti-Semitism is deeply ingrained in Western society, and we have to take it seriously. For a thousand years Jews have been the minority scapegoat for religious and political ills in the West. When Pope Urban II called the First Crusade in 1095, the crusaders killed Jews first before they killed Muslims, and the pattern has continued for centuries. Blaming the Jew is like lighting a match, it bursts into flame immediately.
I am concerned about inherent, perhaps unwitting, anti-Jewish stereotyping in recent pieces in the Santa Fe New Mexican about the Arab-Israeli conflict that featured what have to be considered anti-Israeli positions.
The prominent coverage of illegal murals on a private property on Old Pecos Trail (“City says pro-Palestinian art has to be removed,” Jan. 14) comes shockingly close to encouraging anti-Semitic stereotypes. Some of the images seemed to shadow those of the Wounded Knee and Sand Creek massacres where the U.S. Army did kill hundreds of unarmed women and children, but to suggest that similar massacres have occurred in contemporary Israel is false.
Those of us who are concerned about that conflict have to be disturbed by all violence. These murals clearly intend to denounce Israel for violence, but where is the denunciation of the bombings and stabbings of unarmed Israeli parents and children in streets, pizza parlors, buses and malls? For those seeking the moral high ground, denounce all violence, denounce the war. Unilaterally blaming one side and not the other only inflames the violence.
Question the policies of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government, and I will join in questioning, as we might question the policies of a Trump government. But blaming all Israelis for the policies of Netanyahu (a minority prime minister) is comparable to blaming all Americans for the policies of President Donald Trump. Israelis are Jews, and once it becomes a Jew problem, the match is lit.
We fear how the flame spreads: the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh; the Chabad shooting in Poway, Calif.; the Monsey, N.Y., Hanukkah stabbings; and what next? You say it cannot happen in Santa Fe, but those living in the crosshairs of the violence cannot be so sure. We ask for thoughtful caution to not inflame the smoldering coals of anti-Semitism.
Then, we are back to the question: “Why have we created a situation in which peaceful, law-abiding Jewish citizens of Santa Fe need to live with armed guards?”
