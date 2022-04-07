The war in Ukraine has shown us some incredible examples of Jewish leadership — starting at the very top, the president of Ukraine.
Then there are amazing Jewish leaders who are shining stars in these most dark times.
Take Rabbi Avraham Wolff, who, together with his wife, Chaya, evacuated their orphanage with 150 children, making an arduous trip from Odesa, Ukraine, through five countries until arriving in Berlin.
But then right after the children were comfortably settled, Rabbi Wolff turned right around and went back to Odesa to help those in the community who couldn’t flee. He’s arranging for basic food needs and medication to be brought in from Moldova and Romania, and also providing hugs, spiritual care and comfort to those in need.
Rabbi Meir Stambler in Dnipro had every opportunity to escape, yet he chose to remain behind and organize major humanitarian efforts, arranging for tons of food to be trucked in and distributed to tens of thousands of those in need. (Support their efforts at santafejcc.com/ukraine.)
Where do these leaders find the strength, courage and dedication to put their lives at risk to help others?
They are all part of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, and take their cue from another Jewish leader born in Ukraine, the greatest Jewish leader in the last century, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson.
The Rebbe was born in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, and grew up in Dnipro. He narrowly escaped the Holocaust and resettled in Brooklyn, where he poured his heart and soul into rebuilding Judaism after the horrific Holocaust.
The Rebbe inspired hundreds of thousands of individuals to live more meaningful, purposeful lives. He inspired a whole generation of Jewish leaders who are dedicated to helping and inspiring others. The Chabad Lubavitch organization he helped rebuild after the Holocaust now has some 5,000 institutions around the world — including those run by the aforementioned rabbis in Ukraine.
Tuesday, April 12, marks 120 years since the Rebbe’s birth. To honor the Rebbe’s dedication and commitment to education, President Joe Biden has joined governments and municipalities around the world and proclaimed April 12 as Education and Sharing Day USA. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mayor Alan Webber proclaimed the same for the state of New Mexico and the city of Santa Fe.
Friday and Saturday night, we will gather with family and friends to relive our Exodus from Egypt 3,334 years ago. Central to the Seder is education. We share the story of our Exodus and the miracle of Jewish survival with our children and inspire them.
In light of the horrific tragedies in Ukraine, let’s commit to bringing more light into the world. Let’s commit to investing more time and energy into education. To educate ourselves, our children and our communities and encourage them to keep reaching higher and deeper in our resolve to make the world a better place.
May Almighty G-d send us salvation in Ukraine and around the world, with peace and tranquility for all.
Wishing you a happy and Kosher Passover. May you experience true personal freedom from anything that holds you back from being your true self!
The Jewish Center will be hosting a community Seder on Friday evening and providing free Seder kits for those who cannot join. Please visit santafejcc.com to reserve your seat or kit.
