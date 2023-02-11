There is no evidence that our communities would be made safer through legislation requiring rebuttable presumptions of dangerousness in New Mexico’s pretrial system.

Research from the University of New Mexico Institute of Public Research shows rebuttable presumptions would lead to thousands more people being held, and that a very small percentage of those people might have otherwise committed violent crimes. The desire to avoid criminal activity is certainly everyone’s goal, but not at the expense of thousands of people sitting in jail — losing jobs, homes, children. Every day that a person is in custody makes them more, not less, likely to commit future crimes.

Further, the presumptions of innocence is not just a concept. We know that well over a third of people who face preventative detention are not ultimately convicted of the crimes alleged against them. Narrowing it down a bit, of those people the state was able to successfully detain prior to trial, nearly a quarter of them weren’t convicted of charges. Even so, they sat in jail for weeks, months, even years awaiting that result.

Jonathan Ibarra is a former prosecutor and district judge. He is now a public defender and vice president of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. He is the only person to serve on all three New Mexico Supreme Court committees tasked with pretrial detention issues.

