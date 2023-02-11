There is no evidence that our communities would be made safer through legislation requiring rebuttable presumptions of dangerousness in New Mexico’s pretrial system.
Research from the University of New Mexico Institute of Public Research shows rebuttable presumptions would lead to thousands more people being held, and that a very small percentage of those people might have otherwise committed violent crimes. The desire to avoid criminal activity is certainly everyone’s goal, but not at the expense of thousands of people sitting in jail — losing jobs, homes, children. Every day that a person is in custody makes them more, not less, likely to commit future crimes.
Further, the presumptions of innocence is not just a concept. We know that well over a third of people who face preventative detention are not ultimately convicted of the crimes alleged against them. Narrowing it down a bit, of those people the state was able to successfully detain prior to trial, nearly a quarter of them weren’t convicted of charges. Even so, they sat in jail for weeks, months, even years awaiting that result.
The New Mexico Supreme Court already has said that detaining someone just based on the charge is unconstitutional. The state is required to prove the accused is not just a danger, but also that no conditions of release can reasonably assure the safety of the community.
The court has reminded us often that this doesn’t mean a guarantee of safety, because as a democracy, believing people are innocent until proven guilty and valuing liberty, some risk is inevitable. We cannot hold thousands of people in jail to avoid a handful of crimes. Data — inside New Mexico and nationwide — has conclusively shown that just being charged with a serious crime does not guarantee a person is more likely to commit future crimes.
Rebuttable presumptions are bad public policy. They’re contrary to the data, which shows jailing people won’t ensure public safety. They’re contrary to the New Mexico Constitution, which requires the state to prove facts before denying the right to freedom. And they’re un-American — they erode the backbone of our legal system that every person in the United States is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
There is no simple way to increase the public’s sense of safety and security. Jailing everyone accused of a crime is not a good or practical solution. We need to fund treatment centers for addiction and mental health issues. We need to focus on improving the lives of children so they never enter the criminal legal system. We need to focus on solving crimes quickly and prosecuting them appropriately.
Throwing thousands more people in jail because of some remote possibility of future crime fixes nothing. We should not legislate based on feelings and emotions — we should legislate based on facts and data. The data tells us rebuttable presumptions will not make us safer and are wrong for New Mexico.
Jonathan Ibarra is a former prosecutor and district judge. He is now a public defender and vice president of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. He is the only person to serve on all three New Mexico Supreme Court committees tasked with pretrial detention issues.