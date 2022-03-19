As co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, I have had the honor of advocating for gun violence prevention laws with our members since 2013. The New Mexico political process is its own unique beast. It can be messy and confusing. But in the end, much good seems to get accomplished.
For the most part, as advocates, we are treated with respect, even by those elected officials who are adamantly opposed to any gun violence prevention law being passed. Yes, our politicians can at times be impatient, but seldom rude or offensive. There seems to be a common respect for advocates, as we, like them, are volunteers working together to make New Mexico a safer and better state.
In 2017, my organization was working to pass a domestic violence firearm relinquishment law. The number of women being shot by their partners with firearms was rising every year. We worked for two years to help draft the law, holding regular stakeholder tables with law enforcement, domestic violence organizations, judges, elected officials, etc.
Minutes before the bill was to be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto handed us an amendment. After reading the amendment and consulting with our attorneys, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence decided it was an unfriendly amendment and told the senator we would not support it. Moments later, Ivey-Soto, between a Senate chamber committee room with no cameras, aggressively turned to me, got up in my face, pointed his finger at me and yelled, “You need to get your [expletive] [expletive] together!” and then walked out. I was shaken to my core.
My expert testimony was supposed to be given minutes later. I tried my best to keep my composure, but the impact of that encounter made it impossible. Then-Sen. Richard Martinez felt that something was off and asked, to my relief, to have the bill heard Monday. That evening and the next day I reached out to elected officials to let them know what had happened and why I was unable to testify.
I was extremely upset that a New Mexico senator would abuse his power and behave with such extreme aggression toward a female advocate. One woman representative was equally horrified and advised me never to be alone with Ivey-Soto again. For months, I pursued the matter. The only result of that persistence was a meeting that included myself, Ivey-Soto and New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence Co-President, the Rev. Dr. Harry Eberts.
Ivey-Soto’s first words in that meeting were that he did not use the [expletive] as a verb, but as an adjective when he yelled it in my face.
Recently, another female advocate, Marianna Anaya, wrote an open letter to Ivey-Soto alleging aggressive bullying as well as sexual misconduct. In that letter, she mentions that she is not the only woman who has been groped, sexually harassed and/or been the victim of Ivey-Soto’s aggressive behavior. After reading her letter, my board feels that, as a nonprofit fighting for nonviolence every day, it is important that we stand up and speak out publicly in support of Anaya and any others who believe they have experienced improper behavior from the senator.
It is our strong belief that there needs to be a full investigation of Sen. Ivey-Soto and these allegations. Without a thorough investigation, the trust in our political process is dangerously diminished. Democracy cannot be led by elected officials who abuse their power.
