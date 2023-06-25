With 245 million acres of your land under its care, the Bureau of Land Management is the nation’s largest public land agency. The BLM oversees management of prairies, forests, badlands and river breaks across much of the American West, and these public lands offer sportsmen and sportswomen some of the finest hunting and fishing found anywhere in the country.

Thanks to a law passed in 1976 called the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, the BLM is directed by Congress to manage its lands to “provide food and habitat for fish and wildlife,” as well as for multiple uses, including “the long-term needs of future generations.” The agency is now taking steps to clearly define what conservation means as part of its legal mandate. This process represents an opportunity for the public to shape a positive future for the fish and wildlife resources on which millions of Americans depend.

On April 3, the BLM published a proposed Conservation and Landscape Health Rule, which would clarify conservation is a use of equal importance with other multiple uses, including grazing and energy development. The proposed rule would direct agency staff to conserve the BLM’s remaining intact landscapes vital to fish and wildlife; actively restore habitats for increased resilience to drought, wildfire and other stressors; guide management decisions through the lens of overall landscape health; and establish a conservation leasing program that could be used to facilitate restoration and mitigate the impacts of development on BLM lands.

Whit Fosburgh is president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, a national conservation organization working to guarantee all Americans quality places to hunt and fish.

