With 245 million acres of your land under its care, the Bureau of Land Management is the nation’s largest public land agency. The BLM oversees management of prairies, forests, badlands and river breaks across much of the American West, and these public lands offer sportsmen and sportswomen some of the finest hunting and fishing found anywhere in the country.
Thanks to a law passed in 1976 called the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, the BLM is directed by Congress to manage its lands to “provide food and habitat for fish and wildlife,” as well as for multiple uses, including “the long-term needs of future generations.” The agency is now taking steps to clearly define what conservation means as part of its legal mandate. This process represents an opportunity for the public to shape a positive future for the fish and wildlife resources on which millions of Americans depend.
On April 3, the BLM published a proposed Conservation and Landscape Health Rule, which would clarify conservation is a use of equal importance with other multiple uses, including grazing and energy development. The proposed rule would direct agency staff to conserve the BLM’s remaining intact landscapes vital to fish and wildlife; actively restore habitats for increased resilience to drought, wildfire and other stressors; guide management decisions through the lens of overall landscape health; and establish a conservation leasing program that could be used to facilitate restoration and mitigate the impacts of development on BLM lands.
As an organization working to advance the interests of hunters and anglers, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership believes the hunt-fish community would benefit from the BLM’s proposed rule.
Additionally, the proposed rule’s restoration emphasis couldn’t come at a more important time. Invasive plants — such as cheatgrass and medusahead — have become all too common in the semi-arid landscapes of the West, reducing the amount of available forage for wildlife and livestock, and increasing the rate and severity of wildfire. Long-lasting restoration work takes time and resources—two things the BLM often lacks—so efforts to incentivize this work, including through public-private partnerships, are critical.
The BLM’s focus on mitigation and conservation leasing is intended to help ensure habitat conditions are maintained on the landscape when public lands are developed for energy and other impactful uses. Importantly, the proposed rule would establish the expectation that when development impacts fish and wildlife habitat, habitat improvements would be invested elsewhere on BLM lands. Currently, the agency has limited tools to ensure lost and declining resource values are replaced on their lands.
As the rule’s critics are quick to point out, the BLM’s proposal isn’t perfect and would benefit from a round of refinement. Fortunately, this is just a draft rule, the BLM is looking for your input to make changes and improvements, and Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership encourages the agency to make every effort to answer questions from the public.
Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership is working to provide feedback to make sure the rule is a net win for hunters and anglers and the millions of others who recreate on public lands. For example, we plan to comment on the need for a more robust focus on seasonal habitats and migration corridors for big game species such as pronghorn and mule deer. We are also developing recommendations to refine the conservation leasing provisions to accelerate much needed land restoration.
No matter what interest you might represent, taking the time to read and comment on the rule to ensure it is workable, durable and successfully implemented is vital to the future management of public lands in the West. Please help the BLM by reviewing the proposal and submitting comments by July 5.
Whit Fosburgh is president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, a national conservation organization working to guarantee all Americans quality places to hunt and fish.