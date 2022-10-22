There’s been talk recently about adding justices to the Supreme Court to counter the ultra-conservative majority installed by former President Donald Trump. Republicans call this “court packing.” But the truth is the court is already packed. It needs to be unpacked.
The court packing began when, after Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, 11 Republican senators blocked committee consideration of Merrick Garland’s nomination. The Republicans claimed that because 2016 was an election year, voters must first have a say. These senators ignored their constitutional duty to review judicial nominations and, by so doing, deprived President Barack Obama of his constitutional appointment powers. Garland’s nomination languished for 293 days, far longer than any in United States history, and then expired. The result was Trump’s appointment of Neil Gorsuch.
The court packing continued when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died shortly before the 2020 election. In a stark and hypocritical reversal, Senate Republicans rushed through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination in 27 days, one of the quickest confirmations ever. She was sworn in just days before the election. The result of these two ploys was a 6-3 conservative majority that could instead have been 4-5. The consequences have been devastating.
In its first term, the Supreme Court invented a controversy to curb the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to address climate change. The court also overturned a long-standing New York gun safety law, impervious to daily mass shootings by deranged people purchasing assault weapons. Religious freedom was next, and the result is our forced exposure to religious doctrine in schools, government buildings and other public places.
And, most egregious, the Supreme Court reversed 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, depriving women of the right to control their own bodies during the first six months of pregnancy. The court’s decision was made with the narrowest possible five-vote majority. Of those five, four were men — one of whom was accused of sexually harassing Anita Hill and another who Christine Ford said tried to rape her. That’s who is deciding women’s rights these days.
The current court term is equally frightening, with the court’s hand-picked, culture-war agenda to include LGBTQ rights, affirmative action, voting rights and state legislative control over elections. With Congress paralyzed by filibuster rules and partisan politics, the court has become the de facto lawmaker of the United States. And never has the court so aggressively wielded its power to refashion American democracy with its own harsh political and religious agenda. So, what can be done?
The truth is, not much. There are a lot of ideas out there, but few will work. Term limits or age limits, or partisan balancing, likely require a constitutional amendment — a futile prospect. To actually restore the rights taken away by the current court, its makeup must be changed and recent decisions reversed. An unpacked court could do that, which means a majority in Congress must vote to change the number of justices. It also means a majority of senators must remove the filibuster as an impediment to lawmaking.
Changing the number of justices is within Congress’ power and could result in more justices, or fewer. Expanding the court to 13 would match a historic practice of having one justice for each appellate circuit. Shrinking the court could purge it of Trump’s illegitimate appointments.
Either way, the stakes could not be higher. Unless stopped, this court will continue to strip away our most basic constitutional rights. It’s time to unpack the Supreme Court.
Steven Michel is a Santa Fe attorney. In 2016, he filed a federal lawsuit to compel the Senate to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination. The case ultimately went to the U.S. Supreme Court but was rejected in favor of a lower court ruling that dismissed his case for lack of standing. Michel’s claim that the Senate had a constitutional duty to consider presidential appointments was not decided.