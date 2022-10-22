There’s been talk recently about adding justices to the Supreme Court to counter the ultra-conservative majority installed by former President Donald Trump. Republicans call this “court packing.” But the truth is the court is already packed. It needs to be unpacked.

The court packing began when, after Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, 11 Republican senators blocked committee consideration of Merrick Garland’s nomination. The Republicans claimed that because 2016 was an election year, voters must first have a say. These senators ignored their constitutional duty to review judicial nominations and, by so doing, deprived President Barack Obama of his constitutional appointment powers. Garland’s nomination languished for 293 days, far longer than any in United States history, and then expired. The result was Trump’s appointment of Neil Gorsuch.

The court packing continued when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died shortly before the 2020 election. In a stark and hypocritical reversal, Senate Republicans rushed through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination in 27 days, one of the quickest confirmations ever. She was sworn in just days before the election. The result of these two ploys was a 6-3 conservative majority that could instead have been 4-5. The consequences have been devastating.

Steven Michel is a Santa Fe attorney. In 2016, he filed a federal lawsuit to compel the Senate to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination. The case ultimately went to the U.S. Supreme Court but was rejected in favor of a lower court ruling that dismissed his case for lack of standing. Michel’s claim that the Senate had a constitutional duty to consider presidential appointments was not decided.

