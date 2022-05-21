Every 10 years, cities, counties and states are required to update their districts to account for changes in the census population. Well, it’s that time again to roll up our sleeves and get the work done for the city of Santa Fe.
Redistricting measures are required after each census to account for the population shifts and adjust districts accordingly. A city of Santa Fe ordinance in compliance with federal law requires an independent commission to review and revise the district boundaries at least every 10 years, and has established five guiding principles to be used in this work: equal population, minority voting rights, communities of interest, contiguity and compactness, and compensate for undercount of minorities.
The city of Santa Fe created an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission in 2014 when the electorate approved an amendment to Section 6.03 of the Santa Fe Municipal Charter. Duties outlined in the charter require the commission to adjust the boundaries of the four city council districts. Work must be completed within one year of receipt of the final city federal decennial census information. In accomplishing this work, the commission shall rely on the professional and technical assistance of an independent districting consultant.
The city of Santa Fe on March 11 selected seven members from each of the city’s four districts to serve on the 2022 Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. All members are volunteering their time for this important project. The city has set a mid-July deadline for the commission to complete the work.
The Independent Redistricting Commission has met, organized itself and scheduled meetings to include four public hearings. One Zoom meeting has taken place, and the three in-person meetings start this week. The first is Tuesday at the Main Library downtown, June 14 at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and June 28 at the Southside Branch Library. All meetings are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
A presentation will be provided at each meeting from Research and Polling Inc., professional consultants, to outline background information along with five potential redistricting configurations. The hearings will provide an opportunity for the public to voice their opinions on the redistricting concepts and allow the commission to gather input and feedback.
Additional information, including maps of the five concepts, can be found on the city of Santa Fe website, santafenm.gov/redistricting2022. The commission is accepting written and/or verbal input at all four hearings. Community members may also submit written comments by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 505-955-6520 or emailing kmmihelcic@santafenm.gov (Subject line: Redistricting commission).
We strongly encourage city residents to see how this change affects their districts and let the commission know. Please use this opportunity to voice your opinion.