On May 25, George Floyd was murdered at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer assisted by three other officers. The resulting peaceful demonstrations, and in some places ensuing riots, throughout the country spoke to the deep anger and frustration with the continual abuse of black men and women, and people of color, at the hands of the police and the criminal justice system.
As a resident of Santa Fe, I urge our government officials to put into place safeguards, policies and procedures to prevent this wanton and racist violence from happening in our city and state.
Put into place humane and effective alternatives to the need for the police to be called into a situation that involves mental or physical health, homelessness or minor accusations (such as with Floyd, who was accused by a deli clerk of using a $20 counterfeit bill to buy cigarettes).
Instead, create emergency response teams with trained mental health workers, social workers, health advocates and homelessness advocates to respond to such calls rather than traditional law enforcement.
Review all existing complaints of unnecessary force used by police officers and state troopers and, for those confirmed instances, remove such individuals from active service immediately.
Build meaningful community relations between the Department of Public Safety, sheriff’s offices and police departments through transparent disclosure of complaints, all department policies and data related to those killed by police officers, use of force and stop-and-frisk, and clear force-of-use protocol.
Reassess practices using the “broken windows” theory and instead implement recommendations such as the prohibition of ticketing and arrest quotas and supervisory approval before someone can be arrested for failure to comply, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace.
The Santa Fe City Council must take an active role in hearing complaints, arbitrating disputes with police, and taking a firm and public stand supported by real action in ensuring an accountable police department.
Make these your public safety and community health priorities, and redirect funding for law enforcement to initiate and maintain such safeguards, policies and procedures rather than bolstering law enforcement with militarized weapons, equipment and gear.
Those who hold the offices of governor, attorney general, mayor, city councilor, sheriff, chief of police and district attorney play an essential role in creating and maintaining a law enforcement that is humane, anti-racist, compassionately effective and with common sense. The citizens of New Mexico are counting on you to lead in this solemn responsibility. I know I am.
