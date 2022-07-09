Health care. Infrastructure. Immigration. Education.
All of these are systems. Every single one is a major problem for the working class. But make no mistake, none of these systems is broken. All are performing exactly as designed. Whether you align red or blue, all these systems have been designed to screw you.
None of these systems was designed to provide functionality, benefits or service directly to the working class because politicians, partisan news, social media, the lawyers, the lobbyists and the corporations all chose not to implement solutions structured in a way to support the working class.
When analyzing national systemic problems, the analysis is easy: Follow the money. Every entity listed above, separately and collectively, is responsible for the sorry state of each of these systems and how they negatively affect working-class lives.
And it’s not true that Americans can’t even agree to disagree; Americans do agree on the major issues. Despite all the hate and discontent fired back and forth between the red and blue tribes, virtually all working-class Americans believe in:
- A quality education system for all children regardless of location.
- A comprehensive health care system that is affordable and sustainable.
- An immigration system that safely, effectively and humanely controls the borders.
- An infrastructure that delivers safe and well-maintained roads, bridges and airports.
Working-class Americans of all political parties have much more in common than the currently divided society would indicate.
The forces that created the governmental, legal and corporate systems that run our lives and the world will continue as they have throughout time. These are the forces that have purposefully created the animosity between the different tribes of the working class. Until the working class begins treating all its members across partisan, gender, racial and geographic lines with humanity and respect, nothing will ever change (and the rotten bastards will have won!).
Working-class Americans must change our decision-making process. The shift needs to be away from unquestioningly believing information from any partisan “news” source. The new process adds a questioning phase after the initial message reception:
- What is the benefit of adding this belief to my current set of beliefs?
- What is the cost of adding this belief to my current set of what I believe to be true?
- Does the benefit outweigh the cost?
- Understanding the commonality I have with my fellow Americans, is it in my best interests to believe this partisan news source?
- Follow the money: Who stands to make money if I believe this message? Will the “news” source send me a check this month to compensate me for believing its message blindly?
So-called news is not free. It comes with a cost. Receiving and believing half the news means not even accessing the other half. There is value for you in that other half of the news. So, is this “news” really red or really blue or really true?
By reading this far, I believe you are open-minded enough to conceive that a solution exists to the polarized political climate that exists today. Defining the problem in terms of a solution while introducing the concepts needed to implement the change together form the beginning of our journey.
It’s time to take this country back, not as a political tribe but as a change-driven force that understands it is our commonality, in combination with our shared love for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, that truly defines us as working-class Americans.