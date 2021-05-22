For nearly 20 years, and as U.S. secretary of energy and as governor of New Mexico, I have been ringing the alarm that the American power transmission system is crumbling. This winter’s disaster in Texas that left millions without power and over 100 people dead was a dark example of what is to come if we do not make attempts to modernize our power grid and increase our reliance on renewable energy sources. This is why I am supporting the merger of the Public Service Company of New Mexico and Avangrid, whose parent company, Iberdrola, has been promoting renewable energy for as long as I have.
Thankfully, we now have a president who believes in climate change. President Joe Biden not only rejoined the Paris climate accords, but he has committed to investing in clean energy technology and has laid out an ambitious goal of a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. If we want to tackle the challenges of climate change while also creating good-paying jobs, it’s time for New Mexico to get on board.
With Avangrid’s investment in New Mexico, we can continue to be a renewable energy leader, not only in the U.S. but in the world. Avangrid excels at clean technology and grid modernization.
I’ve long believed New Mexico is in a unique and advantageous position to lead the renewable energy transformation, especially in the areas of wind and solar power. As governor, I led the effort for New Mexico to be one of the first states to require a clean energy portfolio standard at 20 percent. By investing and focusing on innovations in renewable energy, as Avangrid does, we can create good-paying jobs for our workers. By creating a sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure, we can improve the health and security of our state.
I commend Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s agenda to advance renewable energy and to modernize the state’s energy grid. Her Energy Transition Act is mandating 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2045. I particularly commend her Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard that is requiring investor-owned utilities to achieve 40 percent renewable energy by 2025, 50 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040. Bringing in a company like Avangrid ensures we not only hit those measures, but we exceed them.
The New York Times last month featured Iberdrola in its business section. The headline read, “A bet 20 years ago made it the Exxon of green power.” That bet was when Iberdrola set out on a mission to upend the electrical utility industry from a collection of companies tied to aging coal- and oil-burning generators to a network of wind and solar power companies. Today, we have the opportunity to bring that company here. The merger means New Mexico will benefit from Iberdrola’s extensive network, research and resources.
I understand the five-member Public Regulation Commission must do its due diligence before approving this merger, but the potential benefits of this deal far outweigh the criticism. It is past time we address the existential threat of climate change, which is not slowed by bureaucracy and red tape. The costs of delay are too great. We cannot afford to continually ignore or delay making decisions that can help solve our energy woes. There is no solution that does not involve cost or political hurdles, but we can and must act not if we are to get the most from renewables and bring our crumbling grid into the First World.
