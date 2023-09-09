New Mexico should be in crisis mode. Our K-12 education system is certainly facing a crisis. Problems abound: Recent reports highlight serious school attendance issues, the NAEP test (known as the “Nation’s Report Card”) places New Mexico 52nd across all age groups and subjects studied, the Kids Count report shows New Mexico children are losing ground, and no one seems to have a solution. Education spending has increased markedly in recent years with nothing to show for it.

With New Mexico already suffering from poor educational outcomes, the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns instigated by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham truly put our children into a crisis. Getting our kids out of last place and into something resembling a functional, successful system that prepares them for future success should be the issue with which everyone in New Mexico is concerned.

Sadly, for reasons that include the unions’ hegemony over education policy in New Mexico and the fact many New Mexicans have resigned themselves to policy failure, our political leadership rarely addresses the need to dramatically reform our education system. Instead, we’ve seen money poured into an education system that has seen a massive reduction in the number of students served.

Paul J. Gessing is president of New Mexico’s Rio Grande Foundation.

Recommended for you