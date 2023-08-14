The ink was still wet on my medical degree when I came to La Familia in 1995 for residency. I wanted to put my Spanish to use and learn comprehensive family medicine. I dreamed of delivering babies, seeing them grow up and caring for their parents and grandparents. I wanted to build deep relationships with my patients, their families and the entire community and practice the kind of old-fashioned doctoring that is almost extinct now.
La Familia taught me about the Community Health Center movement. The idea was to treat patients and the whole community by attending to issues that oftentimes affect health more than medical ailments. These are things like affordable housing, poverty and immigration status, as well as access to food and transportation. The model worked better than anything I had seen in medical school, with patients, providers and staff forming lasting relationships and addressing the root causes of health problems together.
After residency, I vowed always to work in organizations committed to serve everyone, no matter their race, language, poverty or insurance status. I became health commissioner of the Cleveland Department of Public Health and then directed a program in Mozambique scaling up HIV treatment in rural health centers. In 2012, I was invited back to La Familia, this time as medical director. The clinic was recovering from financial challenges and had stripped away its community health programs. I gladly accepted the task of building them back.
By 2019, we had accomplished most of our goals. We assembled a talented team of health providers who treated over 18,000 patients, more than ever before. We also developed an array of programs to serve them — opioid treatment and harm reduction programs; wellness programs; groups for people with chronic illness; support for parents-to-be; and lactation assistance and car seat trainings for new families, among others. Our patients were some of the richest and poorest folks in Santa Fe. We treated all of them with the same dignity and respect. Based on these accomplishments, our staff were invited to present at prestigious national conferences. We did all this while breaking even financially.
Then COVID-19 happened.
The pandemic hit La Familia hard. We had to suspend our community-based programs and adjust patient care. In early 2023, staff were told we faced financial challenges and new leadership was engaged to right the ship. The providers at La Familia committed to help by going the extra mile, seeing more patients — anything we could do.
Unfortunately, our offers to work harder and better were met with draconian new rules and what I believe was disrespectful and condescending treatment of the community’s care providers. That included exclusion from decision-making. We saw patients being jammed into schedules with little regard for long-standing patient-doctor relationships or the acuity of their medical problems. This new corporate vision of health care treats providers like factory workers producing billing codes, with the goal simply to maximize charges. These and other impositions left the providers feeling uneasy and uncertain we could practice good medicine.
La Familia leaders have said none of that is happening. They say they respect providers, want to center patient care and are asking for a few more patients per week to be seen. Unfortunately, from our perspective, this is a fiction. Over half the La Familia providers have either left the practice or plan to leave soon if the current course continues. We stand to lose over 100 years of health care experience representing generations of patient relationships, decades of community involvement and an irreplaceable passion for delivering high-quality care to all the people of Santa Fe.
My medical degree is now more weathered, but my commitment to social justice medicine and the vision of what La Familia should be is just as strong as when I arrived. I have faith in our community and hope those who have experienced excellent care at La Familia might make their voices heard. Together we can help the leadership see the value in listening to those of us on the front lines who know best what our patients need. It’s not too late to save this shining gem of our community.
Dr. Wendy Johnson was medical director of La Familia Medical Center from 2012-22 and a family physician there until last month.