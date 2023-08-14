The ink was still wet on my medical degree when I came to La Familia in 1995 for residency. I wanted to put my Spanish to use and learn comprehensive family medicine. I dreamed of delivering babies, seeing them grow up and caring for their parents and grandparents. I wanted to build deep relationships with my patients, their families and the entire community and practice the kind of old-fashioned doctoring that is almost extinct now.

La Familia taught me about the Community Health Center movement. The idea was to treat patients and the whole community by attending to issues that oftentimes affect health more than medical ailments. These are things like affordable housing, poverty and immigration status, as well as access to food and transportation. The model worked better than anything I had seen in medical school, with patients, providers and staff forming lasting relationships and addressing the root causes of health problems together.

After residency, I vowed always to work in organizations committed to serve everyone, no matter their race, language, poverty or insurance status. I became health commissioner of the Cleveland Department of Public Health and then directed a program in Mozambique scaling up HIV treatment in rural health centers. In 2012, I was invited back to La Familia, this time as medical director. The clinic was recovering from financial challenges and had stripped away its community health programs. I gladly accepted the task of building them back.

Dr. Wendy Johnson was medical director of La Familia Medical Center from 2012-22 and a family physician there until last month.

