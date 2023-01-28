I watched it happen in Santa Monica, Calif., and now I’m watching it happen again in Santa Fe.
What had once been a beautiful, off-the-radar and sleepy seaside town has, in the past few decades, become an overcrowded and absurdly expensive urban pressure-cooker, with sky-high rents and a skyline zooming upward, not to mention suffering an intractable crime and homeless problem. Sound familiar?
How did this happen? The city government made a fundamental decision to encourage development in order to increase tax revenues. And it worked. While many in the city fought to maintain and support community, the seductive allure of rampant, non-community-oriented development by outside commercial entities prevailed. While there was a minor amount of community benefit resulting from the burgeoning development, mostly there was the opposite — a fracturing and loss of community.
It pains me to watch the same progression taking place in Santa Fe.
While I’m a relatively recent full-time transplant to Santa Fe, both of my sons have lived and raised families here from the 1980s onward. Over those nearly four decades, I have spent a fair amount of time working on film projects here and in other parts of New Mexico, and I have come to love this extraordinary place. It is unlike anyplace else in North America. It would be an unspeakable tragedy to lose what is unique about Santa Fe.
Does Santa Fe need more affordable housing for its hardworking residents? Of course. Building truly affordable housing is a good idea. Building more high-end homes in sensitive, historically significant areas? Not so much. Except, of course, to mostly nonresident developers and speculators who want to make a lot of money.
Two decades ago, I spent nearly 10 years making a documentary about the history of Santa Monica’s one modest, multiethnic neighborhood, a neighborhood where I lived and worked. I documented in depth that neighborhood’s transition from an affordable, multiethnic, mixed-use area into a gentrified, highly corporatized zone. Virtually none of the original inhabitants of that neighborhood live there now. Most of the associated mom and pop businesses are long gone, forced out by extortionate rents. What had been a community of thriving multicultural neighborhoods has become a mostly gentrified monocultural desert.
This happened because making money was deemed more important than making community. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with making money, we, as a nationwide culture, need to urgently consider whether making money is more important than life.
And then, of course, there’s the water to consider.
Michael W. Barnard, a filmmaker and artist, lives in Santa Fe. A native of Los Angeles, he has had a long association with New Mexico through his father, who retired to Los Lunas in the 1980s, and his two sons, who have lived, worked and raised their families in Santa Fe since the late 1980s.