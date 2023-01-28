I watched it happen in Santa Monica, Calif., and now I’m watching it happen again in Santa Fe.

What had once been a beautiful, off-the-radar and sleepy seaside town has, in the past few decades, become an overcrowded and absurdly expensive urban pressure-cooker, with sky-high rents and a skyline zooming upward, not to mention suffering an intractable crime and homeless problem. Sound familiar?

How did this happen? The city government made a fundamental decision to encourage development in order to increase tax revenues. And it worked. While many in the city fought to maintain and support community, the seductive allure of rampant, non-community-oriented development by outside commercial entities prevailed. While there was a minor amount of community benefit resulting from the burgeoning development, mostly there was the opposite — a fracturing and loss of community.

Michael W. Barnard, a filmmaker and artist, lives in Santa Fe. A native of Los Angeles, he has had a long association with New Mexico through his father, who retired to Los Lunas in the 1980s, and his two sons, who have lived, worked and raised their families in Santa Fe since the late 1980s.

