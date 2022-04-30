Running a small business in the city of Santa Fe has become harder and harder. That’s true before, during and after COVID-19.
Not only are prices on goods and the cost of doing business increasing, the shortage of professional employees is limiting the amount of work to be done and the growth of businesses. One aspect of the decline of available prospects is the horrendous cost of living in Santa Fe. That’s mostly because of the cost of housing.
For young graduates who just finished their degree, it’s impossible to find an apartment for less then $1,000 a month, plus first and last month’s rent and damage deposit. Professional adults who have a family have to pay around $2,500 a month for renting a house. Again, that’s with first, last and damage deposit. Or they can start looking on the small affordable housing market, which is basically nonexistent.
And then there is the question of what is affordable these days? Look up average annual income in the Santa Fe area to get a reality check. A full-time job at living wage income ($16 an hour) is about $33,280 annually. Paying an entry-level employee $22 an hour brings this number up to $45,760 annually.
Running an automotive and motorcycle business with my wife, we have struggled for the past 10 years to hire quality personnel. Right now, we have a great team on deck, but to keep up with the workload demand and needed revenue to cover expenses, we need two more technicians, an office manager, etc. And so do other small businesses nationwide.
Running a city is not an easy task; I can just imagine the daily struggles. But don’t lose sight of what is going on outside City Hall and other government buildings. Treat the city like a constantly growing business and adapt. Treat the city like an old, established business and perform maintenance and upgrades, and invest in infrastructure and “tooling” required to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s future.
Do not lose sight in countless meetings and hearings, often on Zoom, that seemingly never find a solution. (The Plaza’s obelisk issue still has not been resolved!)
Economics are not simple at all, and time is of the essence.
Marc Beyer is a German immigrant (now U.S. citizen) and has lived, worked and paid dues in Santa Fe for over 24 years. He operates a small business with his wife, Frances.