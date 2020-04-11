I turned 79 the day before April Fools’ Day. The story in my family was that they moved my official birthday back a day to spare me a lifetime of pranks.
I would have welcomed something to laugh about this year. Anything. But I could find little. I wasn’t supposed to spend my birthday alone here, sequestered in my house far from town. I was supposed to be in New York, reconnecting with my wife who lives and works in Manhattan, preparing to pass the spring at our tiny farmhouse in the Hudson Valley as I’ve done for the past five years.
I could have flown up. I didn’t cancel my flight until the last moment, hoping against hope there would be a lull in the storm. But it would have been reckless at my age. So, I greet each day with as much optimism as I can muster … trying not to watch the numbing numbers on the news, but being unable not to. Trying to keep my concern for my wife’s safety at a level I can manage.
But this is not a poor me jeremiad. This is a love letter to my neighbors, Carol and Paul. My kind, caring friends who insist on driving me to the airport in Albuquerque when I leave for my spring and fall hiatuses in the East and come to carry me home when I return. Who, since the virus has consumed us all, have: shopped for me; had me over for dinner; met me at the fence with quiche; and brought me a Greek salad, spanakopita and fruit pie for my birthday supper.
Not to mention a tequila toast.
I must have done some things right in my life to be the recipient of such largess. There are no words to reflect my gratitude. And if there is a bright spot to be found here, it must be that I am not alone. I hope everyone has a Carol and Paul in their corner. While this scourge has brought out the worst in our president, my guess is it has brought out the best in most of us.
My birthday ended with a FaceTime visit with my son in Arizona, singing me the song he wrote for me at my request, and a Zoom goodnight with my beloved Beth. It was a glorious day. One that will sustain me even as another one begins the same way too many will for some time to come. With my heart broken at the loss, the grief of the nation … the planet. It’s almost too much to bear, but it isn’t. I wish it were all a giant April Fools’ joke, but it isn’t. It feels like it will never end, but it will.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.