As the election ends, we see celebration and protest in the streets of the nation. And while the election of the first woman of color to the office of vice president is representative of continual changing demographics in the nation, I cannot help but see these massive celebrations of love and the triumph of democracy over a fascist undercut by the fact we traded a loud-mouth, far-right administration in favor of furtherance of corporate power for a more polished, racially diverse far-right administration in favor of this furtherance of this power.
This is not to ignore the fact that the outgoing administration orchestrated massive racial unrest furthering the divide we have, but we mustn’t forget that at the end of the day, our Democratic president-elect will do very little in the realm that need be most addressed in our society: corporate consolidation of power via our electorate. The current administration poses a threat to that power only in the facet that it reveals corruption in very clear terms. It cannot be said that the next administrations will do anything different on matters of corporate money in campaign finance influencing such decisions as health care, infrastructure, retirement, higher education and financial regulation, all of which the status quo benefits from and that both administrations are beholden to.
This is why Joe Biden was picked by the Democratic Party, as apposed to Bernie Sanders, whose rhetoric is anti-corporatism. On matters of health care, for instance, Sanders’ stance is clear: “Access to health care is a human right. …” Whereas Biden stands to say, “Access to affordable health care is a human right. …”
Notice the latter does nothing to repudiate the fact that for-profit health insurance in this country is a massive burden on the American people, whether they have it and are paying far too much, or have none and cannot afford the bills associated with a visit. The gaps in our health care system have been starkly underlined with the pandemic, as little to no supplies — vaccines, ventilators, masks, gloves, etc. — were stockpiled, and while we did not know at the beginning of the pandemic close to a year ago that masks would be a major piece in helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, having a national shortage of them only exacerbated our already dire situation.
While Biden has shown great concern for the virus as apposed to the utter lack of empathy from the outgoing president, keeping the current system only helps the economic elite. Name virtually any issue that has to do with corporate power and you’ll find very little space between the aisles.
To efficiently repudiate this position, we as a nation must start fighting the power of the corporate elite. Our financial security, public health and infrastructure all need desperate repair, yet a handful of business people hold a larger sum of wealth every year and a simultaneously smaller burden of taxes than you or I. So yes, while a demagogue and inner-fascist may have lost his bid for the White House, the private oligarchs and corporate powerful still maintain control in our government.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.