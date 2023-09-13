The month of September is designated Responsible Gaming Education Month by the American Gaming Association, and it is also National Suicide Prevention Month designated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness. While most people who gamble do so for entertainment, problem gambling, for some, can develop into gambling addiction, which in the later stages can, in certain cases, lead some to consider suicide.
The Responsible Gaming Association of New Mexico is comprised of 12 tribal casinos working together since 1996 to address the issue of problem gambling through awareness, prevention, education, treatment and research. The association believes it is crucial to provide information to the public about the risks associated with problem gambling.
As we enter the month of September, we also enter the fall, and in today’s increased sports wagering world there is a need for more information. For this reason, the Responsible Gaming Association of New Mexico wants to provide New Mexicans with information about responsible gaming, particularly about sports betting. Although sports betting can increase the thrill of enjoying our favorite games, some studies indicate young people may be at higher risk for developing a problem with gambling, so it is essential to approach it with responsibility and caution.
Bettors are encouraged to follow sensible responsible gaming guidelines prioritizing informed decisions and moderation:
When visiting sports books, consider taking only an amount of cash that can be spent on that entertainment, leaving credit and debit cards at home.
Set maximum limits for how much to spend at the casino.
Set maximum limits for how much time to spend at the casino.
Take breaks between bets instead of betting on every available play.
Know the odds of the games in order to better understand and manage risk.
If you or a family member are concerned about gambling, whether it is in a casino, a sports book, the purchase of lottery tickets or bingo cards, please reach out to the Responsible Gaming Association of New Mexico. We have a confidential 24/7 helpline, 888-696-2440, which connects the caller to a licensed mental health provider, trained in helping those who may have a gambling problem and/or who may be considering suicide. We also provide information about resources, problem gambling prevention and available counseling.
Shannon Dictson is president of the Responsible Gaming Association of New Mexico.