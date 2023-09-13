The month of September is designated Responsible Gaming Education Month by the American Gaming Association, and it is also National Suicide Prevention Month designated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness. While most people who gamble do so for entertainment, problem gambling, for some, can develop into gambling addiction, which in the later stages can, in certain cases, lead some to consider suicide.

The Responsible Gaming Association of New Mexico is comprised of 12 tribal casinos working together since 1996 to address the issue of problem gambling through awareness, prevention, education, treatment and research. The association believes it is crucial to provide information to the public about the risks associated with problem gambling.

As we enter the month of September, we also enter the fall, and in today’s increased sports wagering world there is a need for more information. For this reason, the Responsible Gaming Association of New Mexico wants to provide New Mexicans with information about responsible gaming, particularly about sports betting. Although sports betting can increase the thrill of enjoying our favorite games, some studies indicate young people may be at higher risk for developing a problem with gambling, so it is essential to approach it with responsibility and caution.

Shannon Dictson is president of the Responsible Gaming Association of New Mexico.

