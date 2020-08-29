Little children taught me how to teach them to read. What I learned might be helpful for parents who now have to become their child’s teacher. Just don’t panic.
I was volunteering at the local Boys & Girls Clubs and soon realized that many of the youngest children, grades one and two, were struggling with learning to read. My background was as a writer, so obviously, I could read. I just didn’t know how to teach it. I contacted two public school teachers who agreed that the best way to learn was to just jump in the deep end.
It took me one summer working with seven girls to realize that I could help. In the fall, I started a three-day-a-week reading program after school for beginning readers. The program ran for about 15 years.
If you research about how to teach reading, you will soon be discouraged. You don’t have to follow the guidelines in the beginning.
Start with the alphabet song. Graduate to having the child copy each letter. Explain to the child that just like her, each letter not only looks different from other letters (and other children), each letter also has a name and each one sounds different from the other.
So, A looks like A and a (the baby), and it is named “A” and sounds like a and awh. Next, you show that it has a job and that is to help make up a word such as ball, call, dad, fat, gate, etc.
Rhyming is very important: ball, call, fall, hall, mall, tall, wall. Once you get underway, flashcards are wonderful teachers. When the children are able, they love to be able to work together without the teacher. They will find ways to make games from using the flashcards. That usually involves having a winner!
Word bingo is great, and if the winner gets a little prize, such as a penny or piece of gum or candy, the child is usually very happy. Really, children who can’t yet read or read well are excited to learn how. It’s almost as exciting to them as losing a tooth.
Children taught me how much fun it can be to learn to read and really how easy it is for them if you forget the “rules” and just engage with the child. You’ll love the moment your child says, “I can read.”
