For me, ever since Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020, understanding and navigating the dynamics of the political and legal landscape has been like skiing in a blizzard without goggles. Every time I thought I understood the issues and the larger stakes, something else would happen, clouding my understanding of the causes, the real issues, the path forward and the stakes for the country.
But events over the last few weeks have allowed me to convert the complexities of the situation into distinct strands of a political, social, civic and legal DNA. And how it plays out will determine the future of our democracy. They include:
The arrest of Trump based on the findings of an independent grand jury and his continued repudiation of the law, the lawyers and the process.
The 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march for equity, jobs and justice, and the clear evidence that we still have miles to go.
On the same day, the murder of three Black people in Jacksonville, Fla., by a card-carrying member of the white supremacy movement, reinvigorated and encouraged by Trump since he entered public life in 2015.
Republican candidates for president vowing to support Trump and perpetuate the social and economic hierarchy in America if elected.
And the repeated Republican mantra that Trump is being harassed and justice is skewed against him.
These events are part of a larger DNA about the future of democracy as we know it.
Will we protect and enforce our elections and their security, trusting the results even when we disagree with them?
Will we protect the right of everyone who is legally qualified to vote?
Will we understand and internalize that too many people who are not male, Anglo and/or Christian are living in an America where the deck is stacked against them?
Will we work to level that playing field for all, narrowing the cavernous wage and income gaps that favor the very wealthy,
Will we disavow and end behaviors, both explicit and implicit, that underpin inequality based on “otherness”?
And will we disavow, punish and marginalize all manifestations of hatred?
How this DNA develops will determine whether our elections have integrity and our behavior as a collective society moves toward fairness and justice for all. Remember: Al Gore stood at the podium and counted the electoral votes that elected George W. Bush despite the travesty perpetuated by the Supreme Court in its Florida election ruling. John McCain and Mitch Romney conceded to Barack Obama, despite urging from others to contest the results and cast doubt on his legitimacy. And Hillary Clinton did the same with Trump, despite James Comey’s breaking of the rules and evidence of Russian meddling in the election.
Under Trump, the standard Republican line is, “If we win, the election was fair. But if we lose, we were cheated,” regardless of facts or findings to the contrary.
We are at a tipping point in America. Either we understand that making the economic and social structures fairer and flatter will make a stronger society; that weaponizing white supremacists and hatred of “others” as a political strategy is a dagger pointed at our heart; and that encouraging distrust in elections is a fraud; or we fail as a democracy. Put bluntly, the DNA of exclusion, hatred and distrust pushed by Trump and his acolytes weaponizes racial, economic and social inequities in an attempt to institutionalize minority rule and destroy democracy.
If the past is prologue, then the stakes have never been higher. We are all in it together. It’s democracy or bust.
Peter Smith has lived in Santa Fe for 11 years. He is a former member of Congress, serving the 101st District of Vermont as a Republican, and a retired educator.