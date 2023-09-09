For me, ever since Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in 2020, understanding and navigating the dynamics of the political and legal landscape has been like skiing in a blizzard without goggles. Every time I thought I understood the issues and the larger stakes, something else would happen, clouding my understanding of the causes, the real issues, the path forward and the stakes for the country.

But events over the last few weeks have allowed me to convert the complexities of the situation into distinct strands of a political, social, civic and legal DNA. And how it plays out will determine the future of our democracy. They include:

  • The arrest of Trump based on the findings of an independent grand jury and his continued repudiation of the law, the lawyers and the process.
  • The 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march for equity, jobs and justice, and the clear evidence that we still have miles to go.
  • On the same day, the murder of three Black people in Jacksonville, Fla., by a card-carrying member of the white supremacy movement, reinvigorated and encouraged by Trump since he entered public life in 2015.
  • Republican candidates for president vowing to support Trump and perpetuate the social and economic hierarchy in America if elected.
  • And the repeated Republican mantra that Trump is being harassed and justice is skewed against him.

Peter Smith has lived in Santa Fe for 11 years. He is a former member of Congress, serving the 101st District of Vermont as a Republican, and a retired educator.

