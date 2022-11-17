“Voting is the expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country and this world,” said author Sharon Salzberg. The recent election tells us a great deal about how committed New Mexicans are to our children and their families.

New Mexico voters have spoken loud and clear — and they want the highest quality early care and education programs fully supported and available to all. Beyond the passage of Constitutional Amendment No. 1, which directs the state to withdraw additional funding from our $24 billion-plus Permanent School Fund, also called the Land Grant Permanent Fund, to expand these services, voters’ choices at the polls also voiced their support for many of the policies lawmakers enacted in recent years.

These policies include statewide paid sick leave so parents can take care of a sick child, the expansion of health care coverage for new mothers, a historic expansion of child care assistance so parents have great, affordable environments in which to leave their children while they work, more support for teachers and classrooms, common-sense gun safety, environmental protections, the creation of a new state-level child tax credit and expansions of other credits that together improve racial and gender equity in the tax code.

Amber Wallin, MPA, is executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children.

