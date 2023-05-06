I am a longtime practicing litigator/attorney and represent clients throughout New Mexico. I am compelled to weigh in on the information being circulated as it pertains to Avangrid, Public Service Company of New Mexico and the Public Regulation Commission.

The merger is necessary to help New Mexico transition in a cost-effective way to a carbon-free grid and the untapped New Mexico renewable potential. I’ve personally worked with Avangrid for over a decade on various issues for a variety of different clients related to alternative energy projects. I can say unequivocally they are attentive to the matters I have worked on with them and have always been reasonable in dealing with issues as they arise. I believe Avangrid is a stellar company, and we’d be lucky to have them in New Mexico.

The latest fallacy was saying Avangrid and Public Regulation Commission attorneys participated in ex parte communications based on discussion between their attorneys and the PRC attorneys. I can tell you that in my dealings with the PRC, it is standard practice to discuss issues with PRC attorneys. This is also not uncommon in the private practice of law and in my everyday dealings with other lawyers.

Dennis Wallin is a partner at the Spence Law Firm, which represents clients throughout New Mexico.

Recommended for you