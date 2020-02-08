It is refreshing to read the recent articles in The New Mexican about the recent conflicts about the role of chaplains in our Legislature.
Our Legislature has had a mixed history of chaplains over the years. The chaplain I remember most fondly is the Rev. Bill Crews, the first pastor of St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, who served as the chaplain over a period of years, notwithstanding the efforts of several legislators to dismiss him. Bill would often end his prayers with the phrase, “And we pray in the name of one who would never have been reelected to public office.”
In addition, Bill would often provide needed context for his opening prayers. The one I remember went something like this: “Dear God, we who last year provided [so many millions of dollars] for school buses so our children would not have to walk to school and are about to allocate [so many more dollars] for gymnasiums so our children can exercise, do ask your guidance in all matters financial.”
If you followed the impeachment hearings this past week, I hope you didn’t miss the opening invocations or prayers by the chaplain. From my perspective, they, along with California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s speeches, were the highlight of the proceedings. They spoke to the gravity of the situation and the need for listening and for courage in responding to what was being said. His prayers spoke to the hearts of the senators and the various managers as well as to their calling. What else could have elevated the proceedings to the place they will have in our nation’s history — and from a neutral source?
I am aware that all too often, clergy of all faiths are called upon to be window dressing. I can’t count the number of times I was asked to deliver invocations before public events, only to be quickly ushered off the stage and on my way at the close of my prayer. That is probably the expectation of many of the legislators across the country: “Invoke the deity, say a few innocuous things about legislating, and get off the dais.” If that is so, we would do well to save the time of our legislators — if not the time of whatever deity that was invoked.
On the other hand, most of those who are asked to pray at the opening of a legislature’s day put a great deal of thought into their prayers, most often praying about the matter themselves, before constructing their prayers. The Rev. Richard Murphy, chaplain to our Senate, has been consistently thoughtful in selecting local clergy to pray before the Senate. Perhaps the House should reconsider the matter themselves.
Of course, there will be times when House members or senators are upset by one or more of those appointed to pray before their sessions begin. If it were me, I would prefer that to an invitation to doze off. Some of those times of irritation might be the most valuable, largely because they represent the attempt to set the proceedings in the context they deserve, a time of searching for the truth, for learning from those who differ from most from us, and finding the most effective and responsible way to serve the people of this state. If that is not good enough, how about returning to Bill Crews’ closing, “And we pray in the name of one who would never have been reelected to public office.”
