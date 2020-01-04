At the start of his play, Hamlet is visited by his father’s ghost, who orders him to avenge his murder. But Hamlet has been to university and is touched by enlightenment, and with enlightenment come doubts that are summed up in the great soliloquy that begins,
To be, or not to be: that is the question:
Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer
The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,
Or to take arms against a sea of troubles,
And by opposing end them?
Notice that Hamlet wants to find the noble course of action between the extremes of passive forbearance and violent action. “Noble” means “unimpeachable, conscientious, fair, good, incorruptible, moral.” (Consider these qualities in relation to President Donald Trump.) Hamlet would accept his own death, even suicide and even the wider violence of war, if the actions can be shown to be noble. He is neither a coward nor a pacifist, but he demands our actions be weighed in the scales of moral and social justice.
Trump is in every way the antithesis of Hamlet. Trump’s answer to Hamlet’s question is simple: The correct course of action in every case is to do what is best for one’s self without regard to morality or justice. That is why his narcissism, by virtue of the power he wields, is so malignant and apparently infectious.
Hamlet’s father wants justice for his murder. Trump’s father believed in eugenics, the pseudo-scientific justification of white supremacy; his son believes that our “slings and arrows” are hurled by THEM: those of a different color, faith, sexual orientation or ideology. THEY are the source of our “sea of troubles,” and we must “oppose” and “end” THEM by any means necessary, including “taking arms.”
Hurtful and hateful public policy is a hallmark of Trump’s administration and rhetoric: for immigrants, the building of walls, racial quotas, disruption of the asylum process, separation of families, deportation; for existing citizens of color, the withholding of public services such as food stamps, vote suppression and deregulation that impacts them disproportionately; for nations, tariffs, sanctions, the withholding of aid, the voiding of a treaty or support for a rival state.
There was some hope that becoming president might moderate Trump’s impulsiveness and tendency for violence. For Hamlet, it is conscience, “the sense of the moral goodness of one’s own conduct and character and the obligation to do right” that counteracts the impulse to violence. As he says in the conclusion of his soliloquy,
Thus conscience does make cowards of us all;
When a tipping point is reached and conscience is overwhelmed by impulse (or in Elizabethan terms, when will overcomes reason) we can be led to “preposterous conclusions,” like the mistaken killing of Polonius.
The question about Trump and his followers is when might the tipping point be reached? One possibility is imminent in November; if Trump fails to be reelected, large-scale violence is possible. As he said in an interview with Breitbart News in April:
“I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump. I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.”
As bad as it might turn out to be, it can’t be worse than four more years of uncertainty, of waiting for the next outrage, the next sling, arrow and Tweet. It is we who must now act, and by opposing, end Trump.
Robert Benedetti is the founder of the New Mexico Actors Lab. He lives in Santa Fe.
