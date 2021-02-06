In response to Herbert L. Trujillo (“Californians, here they come — but should they?” My View, Jan. 10), I would like to raise a few points that may cause him to look at his comments from a different perspective.
My first reaction was anger that anyone would insinuate that people from other places are not welcomed here. I am from the East Coast, relocating for a variety of reasons, but I have never felt compelled to check my beliefs nor my opinions at the state line. In the United States of America, we all have the freedom to live where we choose and to fully participate in the communities that we join; however, if I were to react with angry words, my comments would only cause a defensive counterreaction and escalate hard feelings, so I will choose to believe this argument was not personal.
Mr. Trujillo, you were an educator. I was an educator as well, and in that capacity, I learned how to state my case without offending the opposition. Right now, our country is full of hate, mistrust and incendiary language. By blaming “outsiders” for changes in laws and policies, you create an “us vs. them” mentality that quickly departs from the issues at hand.
Think about how you would react if a member of your family were to move and upon doing so, they would be made to feel unwelcome? I believe a strong argument is based on well-founded facts and persuasive opinions, not name-calling. It seems your real frustration is with laws you deem to be too expensive to enact.
To that end, you could have named the specific laws and urged people to vote against legislators who would enact those laws. You could also work toward defeating those laws should they be proposed in the future. If enough people agree with you, your objectives will be met. Assuming Californians as a whole think differently than you poses two problems: What about the Californians who agree with you — are they to be accepted? What about the New Mexicans who disagree with you — are they to be expelled?
Since I moved to New Mexico, I have been delighted to meet and learn from the many cultures I have befriended. I have contributed to my community by helping others, supporting local businesses, paying my taxes, donating to local charities, and by simply being a good citizen and a good neighbor. Where I was born, or for that matter, where you were born, has no relevancy in any discussion or disagreement. Your vote is exactly equal to my vote. Your opinions are just as valid as my opinions. You might appreciate this great quote from Abraham Lincoln that puts a humorous spin on entitlement by ancestry: “You have to do your own growing no matter how tall your grandfather was.”
I choose to live in New Mexico, where diversity is celebrated and where differences are respected. We can all grow and learn from one another if we refuse to find reasons why one person is better than someone else. It’s time for every one of us to make the effort to restore civility to our conversations.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.