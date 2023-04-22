The U.S. does not give foreign aid to Israel — the U.S. makes an annual investment in Israel, giving U.S. taxpayers a return of several hundred percent.

While Israel is a grateful recipient of U.S. military systems, it also serves as a battle-tested, cost-effective laboratory for the U.S. defense and aerospace industries (employing 3.5 million Americans). This enhances U.S. performance on the battlefield and the U.S. economy, national security and homeland security.

Here are a few examples.

Yoram Ettinger is a former ambassador and head of Second Thought: A U.S.-Israel Initiative. This article was adapted from The Ettinger Report.

