The U.S. does not give foreign aid to Israel — the U.S. makes an annual investment in Israel, giving U.S. taxpayers a return of several hundred percent.
While Israel is a grateful recipient of U.S. military systems, it also serves as a battle-tested, cost-effective laboratory for the U.S. defense and aerospace industries (employing 3.5 million Americans). This enhances U.S. performance on the battlefield and the U.S. economy, national security and homeland security.
Here are a few examples.
In defense: The Israeli Air Force flies Lockheed-Martin’s F-16 and F-35 combat aircraft, providing both Lockheed-Martin and the U.S. Air Force with invaluable information on operations, maintenance and repairs, which is then used to manufacture a multitude of upgrades for next-generation aircraft. Just the F-16 itself has been improved by several hundred Israeli-driven upgrades, sparing Lockheed-Martin 10-20 years of research and development and billions of dollars.
Israel is the Triple-A store for Lockheed-Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, G.D., Northrop Grumman and many other U.S. defense and aerospace companies. This enhances the image of these companies abroad and multiplies their export markets because other countries assume that if Israel — with its unique national security challenges — uses these companies’ products, they must be of high quality.
The U.S. is also trained by Israeli experts in neutralizing car bombs, suicide bombers and IEDs, and its combat pilots benefit greatly from joint maneuvers with their highly experienced Israeli counterparts.
In intelligence: According to a former head of U.S. Air Force intelligence, Gen. George Keegan, the U.S. would have to establish five CIAs (annual budget around $15 billion) to procure the intelligence provided by Israel.
According to the late Sen. Daniel Inouye (chairman of the Intelligence Committee), the scope of Israeli intelligence shared with the U.S. exceeded that provided by all NATO countries combined. Israeli intelligence helped foil sinister plots against the U.S., secured airliners and airports, and provided vital data on advanced Russian military systems.
Israel is a unique force multiplier for the U.S., helping to extend America’s strategic reach so it can secure vulnerable pro-U.S. Arab oil-producing regimes and deter wars and terrorism. With Israel’s help, the U.S. can do this without deploying troops, which is not the case with countries like Japan and South Korea.
Gen. Alexander Haig, who served as NATO’s supreme commander and U.S. secretary of state, and Adm. Elmo Zumwalt once stated: “Israel is the largest U.S. aircraft carrier, which does not require American soldiers on board, cannot be sunk and is deployed in a most critical region, sparing the U.S. the need to manufacture, deploy and maintain a few more real aircraft carriers and additional ground divisions, which would cost the U.S. taxpayer some $15 billion annually.”
In tech: More than 200 top American high-tech companies — such as Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Apple, Johnson & Johnson, Google and Facebook — have established research and development centers in Israel. They use Israel’s brainpower to increase production, exports and employment. They realize Israel is a critical partner in sustaining their edge over China, Russia, Europe and Japan in the development and manufacture of tech.
The U.S.-Israel strategic relationship constitutes a classic case of a mutually beneficial two-way street, one that enhances the economies and defense of both countries and benefits Israeli and American taxpayers alike.
Yoram Ettinger is a former ambassador and head of Second Thought: A U.S.-Israel Initiative. This article was adapted from The Ettinger Report.