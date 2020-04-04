Isolation is quiet yet captivating

No matter how loud it is outside I feel the inside of my head screeching

The more minutes that go by the louder the cry becomes

More time equals more grace

the more graceful the things we see every day become

The more things we don’t take for granted

rocks in our shoes, the splinters in wood fences, where the paint ran in a painting

Our minds then wander

Like a humpback whale in the sea

Like a sad little plastic bottle floating in rapid waters

Like a cellphone looking for a Wi-Fi signal

Our bodies grow annoyed from feeling the same thing every day

Like unrealistic expectations, loud chewing, and unexpected loud noises

Like rude social interactions, strong smells, sensitivity to jokes

Like waking up in a cold house, the iron leaving a strange stain on your clothes, getting wet socks

Although we think that when more time passes life will be more bitter

It will become more elegant

Isolation

Isolation is a way to experience beauty and wonder

Isabella Rusher writes from Santa Fe.

