Isolation is quiet yet captivating
No matter how loud it is outside I feel the inside of my head screeching
The more minutes that go by the louder the cry becomes
More time equals more grace
the more graceful the things we see every day become
The more things we don’t take for granted
rocks in our shoes, the splinters in wood fences, where the paint ran in a painting
Our minds then wander
Like a humpback whale in the sea
Like a sad little plastic bottle floating in rapid waters
Like a cellphone looking for a Wi-Fi signal
Our bodies grow annoyed from feeling the same thing every day
Like unrealistic expectations, loud chewing, and unexpected loud noises
Like rude social interactions, strong smells, sensitivity to jokes
Like waking up in a cold house, the iron leaving a strange stain on your clothes, getting wet socks
Although we think that when more time passes life will be more bitter
It will become more elegant
Isolation
Isolation is a way to experience beauty and wonder
