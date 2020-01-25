It’s exciting to read about efforts of the Santa Fe legislative delegation, state and private agencies, and the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness to help mainly individuals who are experiencing homelessness (Ending homelessness ‘isn’t a pipe dream,’ advocates say,” Jan. 17; “Outreach to homeless shows government can work,” Our View, Jan. 17). They are all to be commended.
However, there was a huge gap in the data and focus — children and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those who don’t fit into the numbers of chronically street homeless.
The Santa Fe Public Schools Adelante Program has spent 17 years helping to coordinate services, access resources and advocate for a different population than we usually see as “homeless.”
These are the invisible ones — families that don’t have a regular place to sleep but won’t tell anyone because they fear their children will be taken by the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, or that they will be viewed differently than permanently housed families.
They may sleep in motels for a week or month while the breadwinner has a temporary job; then, if lucky enough to have friends or family here, they’ll go from one couch and living room floor to the next, and sometimes sleep in their car. Children might be split up and sent from one city or state to another several times throughout the year. If they qualify for subsidized housing, they may wait years for the call, but unfortunately, the call goes unanswered because the cellphone was turned off for lack of funds.
At least half of Adelante’s families have mixed immigrant status — some family members are citizens and others are undocumented in the U.S. In today’s anti-immigrant, white nationalist climate, they fear accessing their legal rights to resources that could help their family survive.
The majority of Adelante’s families have serious medical concerns, including stress disorders from their traumatic experiences, life-threatening illnesses, mental health and sometimes substance abuse issues.
Lack of affordable child care and transportation are both huge barriers for Adelante families — getting to jobs and/or school with children in tow on spotty public transportation, and without steady, safe child care prevents many parents from earning enough wages for a small apartment.
Most families experiencing homelessness are invisible because they don’t get included in New Mexico Coalition’s annual point-in-time count — they avoid shelters whenever possible; they can’t always drag their kids to the soup kitchens and the adults are often working a couple of part-time jobs at all hours.
They are mistakenly seen as housing insecure, as opposed to homeless, because they may have a temporary roof over their heads during the annual count — perhaps the whole family is sleeping on a kitchen or living room floor without enough blankets, or they’re staying in someone’s RV without heat. They are hungry, life feels unsafe, the children are in and out of school.
Santa Fe and all of New Mexico need to face this challenge of homelessness among children and families. It’s important that individuals are accessing rapid rehousing and other programs, but as a community, we must raise awareness about the invisible among us, those who need housing vouchers and supportive services specifically oriented toward families in homeless situations. It’s a bit messier and, in many ways, more complicated than working with individuals, but our community should be prioritizing them as well. Adelante serves about 750 families with 1,700-plus children annually, although there are more families out there.
Contact SFPS Adelante if your family is in dire straits — doubling up with others or evicted or you’ve lost utilities. Contact them if you’ve got time or funds to donate toward those who are in greatest need and least counted in our community.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.