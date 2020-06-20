The recent controversy about the statues of Don Diego de Vargas and Plaza obelisk seems to me to be knee-jerk reactions to the George Floyd tragedy in Minnesota.
De Vargas was the military governor who led the Spanish settlers, priests and others back into the area where they had built their homes, settled into a community and practiced their faith. This resettlement followed a period of time when the Native Americans in the area, led by Po’Pay, surprised the settlers and massacred priests, men, women and children in expelling them from Santa Fe. I fully understand the Native feeling of exploitation, forced conversions, etc., but does one bad act deserve another? Is this the best way to reconcile? The actions of both sides need to be taken within an understanding of the context of the times.
I think Mayor Alan Webber’s action to remove the de Vargas statute and attempt to take down the obelisk without benefit of due process was a mistake. Utilizing the truth and reconciliation process he is proposing would be a good first step. Let’s understand history and context before reacting.
With respect to Kit Carson, another object of resentment, the Hampton Sides book Blood and Thunder makes the point that Carson had the respect of the Navajo and other Plains Natives, married a Native women and then when she died, a Taos Hispana. Carson acted under orders in performing many of the acts that are so reviled by the Native communities. I would ask how different his actions were from what Po’Pay did in initiating the surprise uprising that kicked the Spanish out of the area.
Whatever our views, I would hope that we could use the model established in reconsidering the Fiesta’s representation of the “re-entry” in processing and resolving all of these important issues.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.