After the recent announcement by the State Personnel Office precipitously canceling a permanent, post-COVID-19 Non-Mandatory Telework Policy for state employees, Communications Workers of America Local 7076 has heard overwhelmingly from our members that this is going to force working parents — mostly working mothers — to make a choice between their careers and their children’s well-being.

For an administration so focused on child welfare, one has to wonder: How was this decision made? Were the needs of working mothers considered at all?

In a recent survey of our members, we identified that one-third will need to make different child care arrangements if they are required to return to the office. For anyone commuting from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, this means spending, at a minimum, an additional 2.5 hours per day away from their children. And that’s assuming they can find a child care provider with adequate hours and availability before Sunday in Albuquerque. Employees are back at work Tuesday, after the observed New Year’s holiday on Monday.

Beth Gudbrandson is the agency vice president for the Public Education Department.

