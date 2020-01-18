Dangerous, life threatening, make-work — paid for by our tax dollars and benefiting only military contractors, stockholders and the elite, highly paid scientists and engineers at our national labs in Los Alamos and Savannah River — continues apace. Actually, the pace quickens.
Recently we learned that the National Nuclear Security Administration is planning to expand the production of plutonium pits, the core or trigger for nuclear weapons (“Feds plan to forgo full environmental study,” Jan. 10). This expansion is proposed to be done without the required nationwide “programmatic” public review (all this while we still have thousands of serviceable pits — enough to obliterate the world’s sentient beings hundreds of times over).
Our ever-vigilant watchdog groups tell us this is in direct violation of the legal requirements of both the National Environmental Policy Act and a 1998 court order that stipulates that the Department of Energy must prepare a “programmatic environmental impact statement” when it plans to produce more than 80 pits per year — a policy to help prevent another Rocky Flats.
Will our Land of Enchantment become the next Rocky Flats? In 1989, the FBI raided and shut down Rocky Flats in Colorado, the facility that last produced pits. The Department of Energy has estimated that it will take until 2065 to clean up Rocky Flats, at a cost to American taxpayers of more than $40 billion. One DOE official testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee that some weapons plants such as Rocky Flats may never be cleaned up because we lack the technology to do so at a reasonable cost.
A wealth of supporting information is available from the following sources: The Natural Resources Defense Council, Nuclear Watch New Mexico, Los Alamos Study Group, Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety, Savannah River Site Watch or Tri-Valley CAREs. Please contact Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, Rep. Ben Ray Luján, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Santa Fe Mayor Alan Weber and tell them of your concerns.
