Donald Trump wanted President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to make a public statement that he was investigating possible interference by Ukraine, as opposed to Russia, in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and possible illegal conduct involving a Ukrainian company, Joe Biden and his son.
Trump’s surrogates made clear to Zelensky that delivery of congressionally approved aid to Ukraine, and a White House meeting coveted by Zelensky for its publicity value, would not be forthcoming unless Zelensky made that public statement. Trump reiterated that message in his telephone call to Zelensky on July 25. The announcement Trump wanted would have had little or no foreign policy value, and the issues involved required no further investigation, as they had previously been thoroughly debunked. Such an announcement would, though, have benefited Trump’s reelection campaign, even if no such investigation was actually undertaken, and regardless of the result.
There are at least four ways to interpret this presidential initiative: It amounted to extortion, a crime involving the attempt to obtain something of value by means of a threat. It sought to trade U.S. foreign aid for Ukrainian assistance in Trump’s reelection campaign, a violation of federal election law. By withholding duly appropriated aid, it violated the president’s constitutional obligation to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. And because it sought the statement in exchange for delivery of the aid and the scheduling of an Oval Office meeting, it amounted to bribery. Each of these interpretations amounts to a “high crime” or “misdemeanor,” and of course, bribery is an explicit constitutional ground for impeachment.
The House of Representatives will probably adopt articles of impeachment that include the referenced Ukraine matter as one charge. It may also include other charges — obstruction of justice and contempt of Congress. But for now the big question is whether the Ukraine matter justifies impeachment and removal from office.
Much has been written to date on the likelihood that Republican senators will vote to acquit. Some Republican senators are now acknowledging that Trump did, in fact, solicit such a public statement from Zelensky as a quid pro quo for delivering the aid and for scheduling a White House meeting. They have nonetheless adopted – for now – the talking point that his behavior, though wrong, did not amount to an impeachable offense. But as the evidence of impropriety, if not criminality, accumulates, these senators will find that position increasingly uncomfortable.
The Ukraine matter cannot be viewed in isolation. Examples of this president’s consistently bad judgment abound, including his acceptance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word and not our intelligence agencies’ conclusions; his naivete regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un; his caging of children to discourage refugees; his withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal despite Iranian compliance; his execrable treatment of allies, including abandoning the Kurds; his obstruction of justice documented in the Mueller report; and even his remarkable attempt to host the G-7 at his own resort.
As a paradigm of this president’s consistently bad judgment, the Ukraine matter as an article of impeachment balloons in importance. If it were an isolated incident, one might discount it. But evaluated in light of the endless pattern of bad judgment calls by this president, the Ukraine caper must be seen for what it is – a stark example of utterly unacceptable conduct. Seen as such, however characterized – as a high crime, a misdemeanor, or bribery, it can only be viewed as grounds for conviction and removal from office.
Gordon Davis lives in Santa Fe.
