Right now there are three investor-owned utilities in New Mexico serving 73 percent of New Mexico households — Public Service Company of New Mexico, Southwest Public Service Company and El Paso Electric. They have monopoly rights to generate energy, transmit that energy and distribute it locally to homes in their service areas.
These privately owned companies have been impeding the energy transition we need for decades — whether it’s competitive procurement requirements for resource portfolios, rooftop solar or energy efficiency. Their latest Supreme Court motion to stay community solar implementation is just another example of their continuing to sabotage the change we need. The three invested-owned utilities obstructed community solar in the Legislature for eight years, successfully limited the program to a pilot of 200 megawatts, fought throughout the rule-making process, appealed the final rules, and now Southwest Public Service Company is asking for a stay of implementing the rules. In their motion, they claim to oppose community solar because they care about ratepayers, stating the rules “improperly allow for costs attributable to community solar projects to be borne by non-subscribers.”
But the truth is the utilities can’t stand the competition. Their argument is code for: Solar is reducing our profits! These companies don’t care about ratepayers assuming costs. PNM’s profits during COVID-19 were about $150 million per year — company leaders siphoned that money from ratepayers and exported it to Wall Street shareholders, all the while complaining about being prevented from sending disconnect notices. These monopoly companies are fighting dirty because community solar represents a small crack in their monopoly control over energy sales.
It is important for the New Mexico Supreme Court to uphold the will of the people and the Legislature, especially given the law itself contains a review period after which adjustments can be made. The utilities are claiming irreparable harm, but the real harm would be for the Supreme Court to grant the stay and not give low-income communities a chance for equity and a just transition.
Communities are ready to go — at Southwest Public Service alone, applications went from under 100 in 2019 to over 600 in 2021. With more than 7,800 applications for solar interconnection in the pipeline, providing more than 500 MW of power, a projected substantial boost to the state economy of $517 million in economic benefits and $147 million in labor income (according to a study by the University of New Mexico’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research), the only thing standing in the way of a rapid and necessary shift to renewable energy is the desire of these private companies to continue their control of our state’s energy and receive their 10 percent interest from ratepayers for the privilege.
What is the remedy?
The remedy is to put public well-being at the center of energy policy through public ownership of energy infrastructure. The New Mexico Legislature gave these companies a monopoly, and the Legislature has the power to break it up. Doing so would open the floodgates to the clean solar, wind and battery storage we need. Local public power legislation would give local governments the option to compete in generating energy from wind or solar and to build and/or purchase electricity while still utilizing transmission and distribution service from their existing utility company.
The transition to clean energy must accelerate rapidly to protect the most vulnerable. The 100 percent renewable energy grid is possible now with existing technology, if only our leadership has the courage to confront the antiquated monopoly system that is holding us back.
Ask your legislator to support local public power legislation.
Martha Burt was for many years the director of the Social Services Research Program at the Urban Institute in Washington, D.C. Since moving to Santa Fe, she has been a vice president of Indivisible SOS-Santa Fe and a member of its Climate/Environment Committee.