Right now there are three investor-owned utilities in New Mexico serving 73 percent of New Mexico households — Public Service Company of New Mexico, Southwest Public Service Company and El Paso Electric. They have monopoly rights to generate energy, transmit that energy and distribute it locally to homes in their service areas.

These privately owned companies have been impeding the energy transition we need for decades — whether it’s competitive procurement requirements for resource portfolios, rooftop solar or energy efficiency. Their latest Supreme Court motion to stay community solar implementation is just another example of their continuing to sabotage the change we need. The three invested-owned utilities obstructed community solar in the Legislature for eight years, successfully limited the program to a pilot of 200 megawatts, fought throughout the rule-making process, appealed the final rules, and now Southwest Public Service Company is asking for a stay of implementing the rules. In their motion, they claim to oppose community solar because they care about ratepayers, stating the rules “improperly allow for costs attributable to community solar projects to be borne by non-subscribers.”

But the truth is the utilities can’t stand the competition. Their argument is code for: Solar is reducing our profits! These companies don’t care about ratepayers assuming costs. PNM’s profits during COVID-19 were about $150 million per year — company leaders siphoned that money from ratepayers and exported it to Wall Street shareholders, all the while complaining about being prevented from sending disconnect notices. These monopoly companies are fighting dirty because community solar represents a small crack in their monopoly control over energy sales.

Martha Burt was for many years the director of the Social Services Research Program at the Urban Institute in Washington, D.C. Since moving to Santa Fe, she has been a vice president of Indivisible SOS-Santa Fe and a member of its Climate/Environment Committee.

