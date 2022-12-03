New Mexico has an abundance of world-class scientists and innovators developing cutting-edge solutions to tackle the problems of today and tomorrow. With its three national labs and three research universities, New Mexico has the intellectual firepower to play an integral role in the world economy.

Still, we are ranked 44th in the nation in terms of economic stability, with our main economic drivers being oil and gas, tourism and federal government spending. The coronavirus pandemic revealed the need to diversify our economy. The New Mexico Bioscience Authority was created in 2017 by the Legislature as a state entity and the state’s first public-private partnership between government, research institutions and private industry.

The bioscience authority was developed after comprehensive studies, including the GrowBio report and the Stanford Research Institute, recognized biosciences as one of nine economic development clusters that could accelerate the economy’s diversification. New Mexico is fortunate to have an authority that oversees the development of the bioscience sector throughout the state. This approach has been successful in states like Maryland and North Carolina that in response experienced dramatic growth of their life science sectors.

Stephanie Tofighi is executive director and Ryan Cangiolosi strategy and policy director of the New Mexico Bioscience Authority.

