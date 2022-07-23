Young people in our state have suffered the most from COVID-19 isolation. And if we don’t act swiftly, we’ll all pay a heavy price — up to $43 billion, in fact.

A recent study by the Measure of America found that disengagement rates in New Mexico are higher now than they were during the Great Recession.

The state leads the country with 19.6 percent of 16- to 24-year-olds considered “disengaged youth” — young people who are not working and not in school.

Tony Monfiletto is the executive director of Future Focused Education, a New Mexico-based nonprofit.

