As the 2020 New Mexico Legislature convenes, we are pleased to see the agenda full of initiatives that not only deliver new programs to New Mexicans, but also focus on investing for the future. Both the governor and Legislative Finance Committee recommend a reserve target of 25 percent of annual recurring expenses. Called “rainy day funds,” these reserves allow states to withstand major downturns in state revenues, limiting overall exposure to economic or other market forces.
This is a particularly important initiative for our state, where over 32 percent of our revenue comes from oil and gas. Review of annual trends in the market price of oil per barrel (which we each do daily) graphs a rollercoaster that our state should not be eager to ride.
In 2018, the Pew Charitable Trusts performed a study that charted “rainy day funds” in all 50 states. Only two states, Wyoming and Alaska, had more than 20 percent of annual expenses on hand. New Mexico was listed as just over 5 percent, or 20 days.
This new 25 percent target, or 90 days of reserves, is the highest in recent New Mexico memory. The joint executive/legislative recommendation signals the realization that New Mexico needs to be saving more for the future due to the increased exposure to volatile energy markets.
In an unprecedented oil market boom, we have the resources to make a significant investment in our children’s early years. The creation of a $320 million trust fund for early childhood education care programs is an important step in investing for tomorrow. Future windfalls in energy revenues will continue to build up the trust fund in the coming years. Additionally, the executive recommendation allocates a significant portion of surplus funds to shore up the state’s underfunded pension and health care funds. After many years of kicking the can down the road, we can no longer turn our back to these long overdue needs.
Next, we have the third-lowest state per capita income, which requires us to maintain a robust safety net for low-income New Mexicans. The Human Services Department’s budget, at a proposed $7.8 billion, is about equal to the entire state’s general fund budget, which is possible due to $6.5 billion in federal matching funding. Medicaid, food, income support and other programs that support our neighbors are often the first to face the chopping block when revenue shortfalls occur, as we saw here in 2016.
Every person, family and business knows the importance of “saving for a rainy day,” even here in one of the lowest annual rainfall states. The discipline of saving, and not overspending, in times of revenue surplus strengthens our credit rating and lowers our overall cost of borrowing, saving taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Joe Moore said, “A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some.” The legislative agenda this year contains new initiatives that will indeed “deliver today” innovative policies for our economy and our people. Please join us in supporting the governor and Legislature in “investing for tomorrow” with a 25 percent state reserve fund target and a new, revenue-generating early childhood education trust fund.
