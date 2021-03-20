A yearlong pandemic has exposed cracks in our existing community support structures with big implications for New Mexico’s workforce and economy. Child care and early childhood education programs are one of the most apparent examples and, to some, perhaps one of the most surprising.
COVID-19 has significantly limited access to high-quality child care and pre-K due to myriad reasons, such as temporary and permanent closures, enrollment caps, additional expenses for safety measures such as personal protective equipment, and a dwindling early childhood workforce. However, even prior to the pandemic, our early care and education system was seriously flawed.
A 2020 report from ReadyNation, a national business leader group that is part of the Council for a Strong America, mentioned 53 percent of New Mexico children live in “child care deserts.” A child care desert is an area where there are more than three times as many children as there are licensed child care slots. A fact sheet by the same organization reported only 31 percent of New Mexico 4-year-olds were enrolled in the state-funded pre-K program. These pre-pandemic statistics are troubling, and COVID-19’s impact has only compounded this challenge.
As an active member in the New Mexico business community and a proud member of ReadyNation, I am gravely concerned about what these findings could mean for the future of our economy. I have heard from business leaders in our community that the lack of early care and education has created staffing shortages and therefore hindered much-needed economic recovery.
As New Mexicans go back to work, it is vital that early education and care is available, affordable and high quality. Without access to reliable and affordable child care and preschool, many parents will be unable to return to the workforce or advance their careers. We also know the implications of the child care crisis cost our state economy an estimated $570 million annually in lost productivity, earnings and tax revenue.
One way to reverse these losses is to increase investments in our early childhood workforce. Early childhood programs are a key component of not only our children’s social and academic development, but as small-business owners, they contribute to our local economy. Child care providers and pre-K teachers are essential and should be prioritized as such. Early childhood educators must be well trained before they start teaching and, once they are on the job, adequately compensated and given access to ongoing professional development. Of course, we also must consider and account for the additional expenses associated with the pandemic.
Allocating more resources towards the early childhood workforce will support both the quantity and quality of care and preschool programs. This investment would help revitalize the early childhood sector by incentivizing and retaining more high-performing educators. This, in turn, will allow parents the peace of mind and stability to return to work knowing their children are safe and well cared for.
We can all agree that we want the very best for our children, especially when talking about their education. It may seem cliché to say “children are our future,” but, by making these investments in our youngest New Mexicans, we can secure more positive outcomes for kids, working families and small businesses for years to come. While the health and economic effects of the pandemic drag on, it has never been more critical to plan for our state’s long-term future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.