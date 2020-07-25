Dear Mayor Alan Webber and Santa Fe City Councilors:
As community leaders and business owners, our work in the essential homebuilding industry, as noted on page four of the 2020 City of Santa Fe Budget Book, is vital in driving the Santa Fe and regional economy, especially at this moment when other city revenue sources are negatively impacted.
A mainspring of our work product that sets all other economic benefits in motion is the permitting and inspections work taking place at the Land Use Department. Good local construction jobs, supply house and building-material purchases, and the significant peripheral work product that accompanies home construction all grind to a halt when permits and inspections are delayed.
Delays in permitting and inspections, which were a challenge prior to the pandemic, have become significantly worse, according to our experiences and reports we receive from other businesses and homeowners or landowners. The recent loss of key land-use personnel (specialists in navigating Santa Fe’s heralded green building codes) along with understandable hurdles associated with the launch of new technology systems is suppressing the economic potential of our industry. Even though we look forward to a time when larger or new construction permits will be processed online, we are not there yet. Our builder members still rely on land-use personnel whose jobs cannot, and will never be, automated.
As you tackle the seemingly impossible — the work to craft an equitable city budget during this time of crisis, we encourage you to recognize and nurture the indispensable work taking place at the Land Use Department. It is vital that the department be spared cuts and retain flexibility in its allotted budget dollars, such that priority new hires can be made nimbly and enable the workflow to improve.
The Land Use Department conducts an average of 1,900 inspections and issues more than 400 permits a month. Each of these inspections and permits equates to skilled tradesmen and tradeswomen on the job; building supplies, tools and equipment being purchased; greater access to affordable housing; and Santa Feans achieving their homeownership goals. The economic multiplier that is sourced back to the Land Use Department is remarkable.
In the year ahead, the Santa Fe Home Builders Association wishes to see multifamily green building codes finally put on the books. Even though this requires legislative action, it should not be a heavy lift, as much groundwork has already been done. We know Santa Fe is ahead of the curve in terms of building efficient homes. We recognize how important and just it is that homeowners and renters benefit from green building codes that protect them from higher utility bills that tend to be baked into homes of less-efficient design. Santa Fe homes are green homes, water-wise and energy-wise.
To close, we again ask for no cuts at the Land Use Department. It is a small division of city government that boxes far above its weight class when it comes to generating activity within our economy. Greater investment in the department will pay for itself through the increased activity for the local, essential, home construction industry.
We look forward to having follow-up discussions and achieving long-term solutions to our shared challenges.
