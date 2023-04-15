Last year, the Department of the Interior released a draft rule from the Bureau of Land Management to address the waste of natural gas during oil and gas production on federal and tribal lands. Now, the BLM is getting close to adopting a final rule, expected sometime in summer 2023. As a former tribal elected official who has spent years fighting for industry accountability and protections for my tribe, I urge Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to strengthen the rule to eliminate waste from routine venting and flaring.

Finalizing the strongest rule possible is critical, given the fact oil and gas operators wasted over $500 million worth of natural gas on federal and tribal lands in 2019. Reducing waste ensures taxpayers benefit from the development of public resources and creates critical co-benefits by protecting our environment, public health, and local and tribal communities.

I urge Secretary Haaland to make two important improvements to the rule. First, the Department of the Interior must move beyond its royalty-only approach and require oil and gas companies to capture gas rather than burn it in flares. Second, flaring should only occur in limited circumstances, such as for safety reasons and maintenance activities. Lack of takeaway capacity is not a justification for routine flaring especially when there are economic, commercially available alternatives available today.

Chili Yazzie is the former Shiprock chapter president of the Navajo Nation and contributor to Western Leaders Voices, a program of Western Leaders Network that helps amplify the voices of tribal, local and state elected leaders on conservation issues in the West.

