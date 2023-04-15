Last year, the Department of the Interior released a draft rule from the Bureau of Land Management to address the waste of natural gas during oil and gas production on federal and tribal lands. Now, the BLM is getting close to adopting a final rule, expected sometime in summer 2023. As a former tribal elected official who has spent years fighting for industry accountability and protections for my tribe, I urge Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to strengthen the rule to eliminate waste from routine venting and flaring.
Finalizing the strongest rule possible is critical, given the fact oil and gas operators wasted over $500 million worth of natural gas on federal and tribal lands in 2019. Reducing waste ensures taxpayers benefit from the development of public resources and creates critical co-benefits by protecting our environment, public health, and local and tribal communities.
I urge Secretary Haaland to make two important improvements to the rule. First, the Department of the Interior must move beyond its royalty-only approach and require oil and gas companies to capture gas rather than burn it in flares. Second, flaring should only occur in limited circumstances, such as for safety reasons and maintenance activities. Lack of takeaway capacity is not a justification for routine flaring especially when there are economic, commercially available alternatives available today.
Flaring, or the burning of gas associated with oil wells, is a common practice within the oil industry that degrades the atmosphere, threatens public health and wastes resources that could increase revenue to support our schools and public services. Forty-nine percent of royalties collected from oil and gas operations on federal public lands are returned to states, which means states like New Mexico suffer a significant economic loss from these wasteful practices like leaking and venting methane on public and tribal lands.
The BLM has a statutory mandate to prevent the waste of public and tribal resources. States, including New Mexico and Colorado, have led the nation by example in recent years with unprecedented rules and regulations to cut down on wasted gas and reduce hazardous emissions that affect front-line communities, which are often rural, low-income and/or communities of color.
Simultaneously, these states have also strengthened accountability for industry operators and required its oil-and-gas-governing entities to prioritize public health and safety in leasing decisions. Federal leadership should draw inspiration from these states’ efforts and adopt a BLM methane rule that will help us achieve our national climate objectives and protect tribes like the Navajo Nation that suffer daily from the impacts of oil and gas.
By making sure oil and gas companies capture and sell or use associated gas, the BLM and Interior Department would fulfill their statutory obligations and conserve the public energy resources we can’t afford to waste. Moreover, strengthening the draft proposal is vital to addressing the climate crisis. Research shows the past eight years have been the hottest on record, and methane — a greenhouse gas with more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere — is a leading contributor.
President Joe Biden and his administration pledged bold action to meet the urgency of the climate crisis. Strong federal standards to reduce methane waste are a crucial opportunity for the president to honor this promise and protect tribes who are often disproportionately impacted by pollution and climate change.
This year’s Earth Day theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” What better way to invest in our planet than by adopting a meaningful rule that will protect our energy security, taxpayer and tribal interests, and our health and climate? I urge the Department of the Interior to swiftly adopt the strongest possible rule. Our constituents and communities deserve it.
Chili Yazzie is the former Shiprock chapter president of the Navajo Nation and contributor to Western Leaders Voices, a program of Western Leaders Network that helps amplify the voices of tribal, local and state elected leaders on conservation issues in the West.