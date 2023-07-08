When I was a child, in first grade, my teacher yelled at me because I filled in the numbers from one to 100 in columns instead of in order. It made sense to me at the time. I knew I didn’t have enough time to write all of the numbers in order, so I wrote the numbers I knew. First the tens, then the fives, then the twos.
Who was to say I was in the wrong? That I, at 7 years old, didn’t know my numbers? That was the first time I had a teacher yell at me. She scoffed, rolled her eyes and told me I was doing it wrong. It certainly wouldn’t be the last time I would be treated as stupid. I didn’t know at the time that I was born differently from everyone else.
For most of my life, no one noticed I was struggling. If they did, they brushed it off. Most of my teachers liked me. I worked hard to understand what I didn’t understand, even though I had to work a lot harder than the people around me. I loved to learn and worked overtime to get good grades.
But my grades prevented me from getting the help I needed, and it wasn’t until I was out of college that I was diagnosed with ADHD and, later, autism.
By the time I reached adulthood, frequent burnout was my norm. The habit of constantly overloading myself as if I had something to prove was ingrained in my existence. When I was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, I finally realized what I had been doing my whole life was not sustainable. My body has needs, and I was failing it.
I want to achieve, but not at the risk of my life.
Despite my struggles, I have worked incredibly hard to achieve my goals, further my education and contribute to the betterment of the world. I can achieve a lot — I just need a certain level of flexibility and understanding. But many employers horribly fail to meet those needs for myself and others.
As a working professional, I have learned to advocate for myself, despite the hardships and losses that may come alongside that. I am an exception, though, and struggling kids most often become struggling adults.
Currently, New Mexico schools are having trouble supporting these kids’ needs. And then, while expecting teachers to differentiate for kids, schools do not provide the resources or differentiation required by the teachers themselves. After all, how many shapes can one cookie cutter make?
Once these kids become adults, they enter a vicious world without the skills to navigate it or the support needed to succeed.
Not only do we need to remember to advocate for the needs of students, but we also need to remember that these kids will become adults. Employers need to remember that many of us have a lot to contribute, despite our circumstances, and work harder to ensure we have the ability to thrive.
Because no matter what our circumstance is, we all deserve to pursue our passions. We all deserve to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives.
Aurelia Valente is pursing a master’s in biology with Project Dragonfly’s Global Field Program at Miami University.