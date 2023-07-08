When I was a child, in first grade, my teacher yelled at me because I filled in the numbers from one to 100 in columns instead of in order. It made sense to me at the time. I knew I didn’t have enough time to write all of the numbers in order, so I wrote the numbers I knew. First the tens, then the fives, then the twos.

Who was to say I was in the wrong? That I, at 7 years old, didn’t know my numbers? That was the first time I had a teacher yell at me. She scoffed, rolled her eyes and told me I was doing it wrong. It certainly wouldn’t be the last time I would be treated as stupid. I didn’t know at the time that I was born differently from everyone else.

For most of my life, no one noticed I was struggling. If they did, they brushed it off. Most of my teachers liked me. I worked hard to understand what I didn’t understand, even though I had to work a lot harder than the people around me. I loved to learn and worked overtime to get good grades.

Aurelia Valente is pursing a master’s in biology with Project Dragonfly’s Global Field Program at Miami University.

